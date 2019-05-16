FDA Recalls Tattoo Inks For Bacterial Contamination Causing Infections

Sorry tattoo lovers, it looks like you might want to wait a few months before getting a new tattoo! The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of six types of tattoo inks, that are said to be contaminated with dangerous bacteria. The tattoo inks, made by different manufacturers, are contaminated with microorganisms that can lead to serious injuries and can increase the risk of infection. This since the skin barrier is broken during any procedure.

Through a statement, the FDA stated that common symptoms of an infection caused by tattoo ink can appear as lesions or rashes consisting of red papules near where the ink was placed. The agency is currently working to remove all contaminated products from the market. Unfortunately, some infections are leaving permanent scarring, which is why they are asking to avoid getting tattoos unless you know what ink is being used on your body.

Symptoms of infections or an allergic reaction after using the ink might be difficult to recognize, as other conditions may have initially had the same symptoms and signs, which lead to misdiagnosis and ineffective treatment.

The inks affected by the recall are the following:

Scalpaink SC, Scalpaink PA, and Scalpaink AL basic black tattoo inks manufactured by Scalp Aesthetics (all lots)

Dynamic Color – Black tattoo ink manufactured by Dynamic Color Inc (lots 12024090 and 12026090)

Solid Ink-Diablo (red) tattoo ink manufactured by Color Art Inc. (dba Solid Ink) (dba Antone’s Ink) (lot 10.19.18)

If you are looking to get a new tattoo, the FDA recommends asking studios and artists what ink they use before you decide to go along with the design. Artists and studios are advised to no longer use recalled inks.