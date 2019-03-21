Time to open up that medicine cabinet and throw away that cough syrup. It looks like a recall has been issued for a brand of baby cough syrup that is being sold in Dollar General stores across the country. These syrups are said to be possibly contaminated by bacteria which can result in severe forms of illness involving vomiting and diarrhea. According to the FDA, the bacteria has been known to be fatal if left untreated.

Kingston Pharma, LLC is recalling Lot KL180157 of its 2-fluid ounce (59 mL bottle) of DG/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus. The product has an expiration date of November 2020 on the bottom of the carton and has the UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0 in the back of the bottle label. The company stated the cough syrup has the potential to be contaminated with bacillus circulan and bacillus cereus.

Kingston Pharma, LLC RECALLS " DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus” Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/p99aCg32KE — U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) March 20, 2019

Bacillus cereus in food products has the potential to produce two different forms of gastrointestinal illness, one being symptoms primality of vomiting and one of diarrhea. The Federal Drug Administration does state that most often, illnesses are mild and self-limiting. No illnesses have been reported as of now in connection with the use of the DG/health Natural baby Cough Syrup + Mucus, but have alerted all Dollar General retail stores around the U.S.

Those who are more at risk of severe illness from Bacillus cereus are infants, young children, and those with weakened immune systems. The contamination was noted after audit tested revealed the presence of the bacteria after one in ten bottles showed low levels of Bacillus cereus and two in ten then showed a low-level of Bacillus circulans.

Consumers who have purchased the lot may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions you may also contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 or email at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.