The ibuprofen recalls just keep on coming! Tris Pharma has recalled additional lots of over-the-counter ‘Infants Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension’ medication, which may contain dangerously high connotations of the drug.

The liquid ibuprofen affected are being sold at CVS Pharmacy, Walmart, and Family Dollar. Usually, the medications are used as a fever reducer or a pain reliever. The FDA believes the product may have a higher concentration of ibuprofen than what is marked on the label.

A routine test found some units contain 10 percent more ibuprofen than specified levels. Usually, the normal levels per bottle are 50 mg of ibuprofen per 1.25 ml. The FDA stated infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen may be at slightly higher risk if they receive medication from the recalled bottle. Higher concentrations of ibuprofen could cause vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, stomach/ gastrointestinal bleeding, headache and kidney damage.

Tris Pharma issued their first ibuprofen recall last November, which was for three batches of ibuprofen drops. The new recall includes three more batches with expiration dates in February, April, August and December 2019 and are packaged in 0.5 ounces and 1-ounce bottles.

The following products have been recalled:

Walmart: Recalled product under the “Equate” label and the National Drug Code (NDC) 49035-125-23; the products being withdrawn have the lot numbers 00717005A, 00717009A, 00717015A and 00717024A on their label.

CVS: Recalled product under "CVS Health" label, with the recalled products bearing the NDC number 59779-925-23 and the lot numbers 4718, 00717006A and 00717024A.

Family Dollar: Recalled product under "Family Wellness" label with the NCD 55319-250-23 and lot number 00717024A.

For more information about the recall consumers can call Tris-Pharma at 732-940-0358.