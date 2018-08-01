A 48-year-old is the latest victim of a flesh-eating bacteria that forced him to have all of his limbs amputated. According to medical experts, Greg Manteufel, of West Bend, Wisconsin, went to the emergency room last month after he thought he contracted the flu. Yet, after several tests medical experts revealed that Manteufel had contracted an infection from a bacteria identified as Capnocytophaga Canimorsus, found in dog saliva. The bacteria usually causes severe infections in people with weakened immune systems and is spread through bites or close contact with infected dogs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated patients infected with the bacteria may have blisters around the bite wound, swelling, redness, fever, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea and muscle and joint pain. Symptoms typically appear within three to five days, but can take up to two weeks. If untreated, severe infections can be fatal within 72 hours of when symptoms appear.

When a client brings up Capnocytophaga, know what they're talking about. http://t.co/TVH7chFFPF pic.twitter.com/wnTUEcreSp — VeterinaryTeamBrief (@VetTeamBrief) August 3, 2015

His wife, Dawn Manteufel spoke with Fox 6 about his symptoms, stating that the disease hit him with vengeance, bruising him all over. The disease had made it look as if someone had beat him up with a baseball bat, which had shocked both of them. Her husband has a history of good health and spent his life around dogs, which is why it caught them off guard. Yet, the infection in his blood triggered a severe response in his body.

Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price stated this was a very rare case. Over 99 percent of people who have dogs will never have this issue. Yet, be aware that sometimes these friendly animals, who love to lick their owners’ faces, can and do carry a long list of bacteria that can severely impact human health. The disease can cause a very bad sepsis infection, but usually in people who are immunocompromised and usually follows a dog bite.

The infection caused Manteufel’s blood pressure to drop, which is why the circulation to his limbs decreased, causing them to turn black. Within a week, doctors had to amputate his legs and had to undergo surgery to remove a portion of his hands, as well as half of his forearms. The couple created a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses.

“Furthermore, all areas of Greg’s body and tissue was affected by the bacteria and the sepsis, the [doctors] say his nose will need extensive repairs, which means he will need plastic surgery to rebuild a new healthy nose. Greg is going to need several more surgeries, lots of time and his family by his side to get [through] this life-changing event.”

Being as positive as they can, Dawn stated they’d rather focus on what her husband has left, than what was taken away. If you would like to donate to Manteufel medical care, you can do so through the families GoFundMe page. If you suspect you or someone you know has Capnocytophaga, you should consult a medical professional for antibiotic (which is how the virus is treated if caught on time) to stop it from spreading.

Read More: Teen Gets Gruesome Hookworm Infection At Beach During Mission Trip