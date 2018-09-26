Four Loko, the preferred cause of emergency room visits by suburban teens and college students circa 2010, has put together some data that they believe shows which American cities and states are the most sex-crazed. Their “Hookup Hotspots” survey collected Google search data on sex-relevant search terms, such as “bars with hottest girls/guys” and “How to get more matches on Tinder” and ranked the cities and states based on who searched for them the most. Somehow, “I drank three Four Lokos on Saturday and don’t remember what happened and today my pee burns should I get tested” did not make the list.

Rhode Island shocked the world and took first. Here’s the full list of rankings in case you don’t feel like trying to sort through it on a map.

1. Rhode Island

2. Maine

3. Michigan

4. New Hampshire

5. Massachusetts

6. Ohio

7. Pennsylvania

8. Vermont

9. Washington

10. Wisconsin

11. Colorado

12. Florida

13. Nevada

14. Missouri

15. Montana

16. Minnesota

17. Arizona

18. Oregon

19. New York

20. Iowa

21. Nebraska

22. Delaware

23. Connecticut

24. Illinois

25. Georgia

26. North Carolina

27. New Jersey

28. Indiana

29. Tennessee

30. Kansas

31. Wyoming

32. Idaho

33. Virginia

34. North Dakota

35. Kentucky

36. Alabama

37. New Mexico

38. South Carolina

39. Texas

40. Hawaii

41. Utah

42. Maryland

43. South Dakota

44. California

45. Arkansas

46. Oklahoma

47. West Virginia

48. Alaska

49. Louisiana

50. Mississippi

Four Loko also determined which cities’ Google searches were most in the gutter and came back with far less surprising results. Denver is (apparently) the city with the most active sex life in America, with cities like Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco also making the list.

Is this survey scientific? No, of course not. In fact, using the term “where to buy condoms” as a metric is probably super counterproductive. No one who doesn’t know where to buy condoms (the gas station, Walgreens, CVS, the grocery store, ninety other places) is actively “hooking up.” They’re 13 years old.

If Four Loko wanted to find out what cities and states teenagers were hooking up in the most they should have included the search term, “Where to buy Four Loko underage for my house party while my parents are out of town.”