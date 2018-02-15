With all the diets out there, it can be hard to tell some of them apart.

Two of the currently popular ones — Paleo and Whole30 — look pretty similar at first glance. Both are made up of whole, unprocessed foods, like meat and vegetables. And they both encourage eliminating such food groups as dairy and sugar.





However, these two eating plans are actually very different.

Paleo, which is short for Paleolithic, is modeled after the diets eaten by our caveman ancestors. There are no additives or refined ingredients here.

Whole30, meanwhile, helps dieters identify and eliminate foods that make them bloat and gain weight. It focuses on overall health over the number on the scale. It’s also meant to be short-term (the 30 refers to 30 days), unlike Paleo, which is really more of a lifestyle change than a diet.