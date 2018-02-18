As of Friday, 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu since October, according to the CDC.





In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine.

“We continue to recommend parents get their children vaccinated even though it’s late in the season,” Dr. Anne Schuchat told CNN.

Health officials on Friday said about one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu.

The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.

In Massachusetts, there was a slight increase in flu-like illness this past week.

Medical professionals continue to encourage people to get the flu vaccine, even though researchers have found it to be 25 to 30 percent effective. To find a flu shot near you visit vaccinefinder.org.