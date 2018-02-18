Menu
lantern of saybrook Read this Next

The inside of this nursing home is taking residents back to their childhoods
Advertisement

As of Friday, 84 children in the U.S. have died from in the flu since October, according to the CDC.


RELATED: Hives are an unusual flu symptom you need to know about

In a news conference Thursday, the CDC said that of those who died, three-fourths of them did not receive the flu vaccine.

“We continue to recommend parents get their children vaccinated even though it’s late in the season,” Dr. Anne Schuchat told CNN. 

Health officials on Friday said about one in every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. 

The flu is currently widespread across 47 states except for Oregon, which is reporting local flu activity.

In Massachusetts, there was a slight increase in flu-like illness this past week.

RELATED: Texas teacher, mother dies after forgoing expensive flu medicine

Medical professionals continue to encourage people to get the flu vaccine, even though researchers have found it to be 25 to 30 percent effective. To find a flu shot near you visit vaccinefinder.org.

WFXT

Advertisement

Rare Studio

What’s the difference between the Whole30 and Paleo diets?

What’s the difference between the Whole30 and Paleo diets?

6 unexpected benefits of getting a massage

6 unexpected benefits of getting a massage

10 tips for traveling while you’re sick

10 tips for traveling while you’re sick

10 tips for dealing with the flu

10 tips for dealing with the flu

“Mom posture” is real, so Tyson is trying to help me reverse the hunch

“Mom posture” is real, so Tyson is trying to help me reverse the hunch

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement