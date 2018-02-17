A lot of nursing homes seem to have a pretty depressing vibe to them, but one, the Lantern of Saybrook in Ohio, has put a joyful spin on the residence for their seniors. Take a look inside this trip down memory lane:





It feels a little more like a small town (that happens to be inside) than a nursing home, and one from the ’40s at that.

Some of the hallways are even designed to look like roads and the ceilings are painted to look like blue skies.

And when Halloween came around, youngsters had a blast trick-or-treating with their elderly friends.

And, of course, nothing is more wonderful than celebrating Christmas with friends.

There are a lot of assisted living centers in America, something like 58,500 in 2012 according to the CDC. Most of the patients in the homes are women, with a ratio of around 7:1.

RELATED: People are dressing up their dogs to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Over a million Americans currently live in nursing homes and that number is expected to continue rising as one of America’s largest generations, the baby boomers, enter facilities.