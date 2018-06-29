Believe it or not, a new study shows that hiding your child away from the world and telling them that everything in it is terrifying is unhealthy for that child.

“DO NOT GO OUTSIDE THERE ARE MEN OUT THERE! SCARY MEN EVERYWHERE WHO WILL STEAL YOU VIOLATE YOU AND MURDER YOU!” is not, probably, what the child needs to be greeted with as you pour their bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the morning.

According to Fatherly, a new study out of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities says as much.

The findings suggest that parents who always look over their kids’ shoulders may be unwittingly preventing them from practicing emotional and behavioral control on their own. Such children, the study suggests, are ill-prepared to cope with stress and prone to lash out at others. “Children don’t want to be friends with other children who cannot manage their anger, and hit them whenever there is a disagreement,” co-author on the study, Nicole B. Perry of the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, told Fatherly. Being able to control your emotions and behavior “is one of the most fundamental skills that children develop in early childhood,” she adds.

Not sound all old and stuffy here but those sort of results scream, “Current crop of college protestors.”

Maybe the participation trophy generation critiques have some merit after all? That’s certainly stretching it, but where there’s smoke there can be fire.

Whether that’s true or not, on a more personal level, denying kids the right to skin their knees, get a crush, and learn that some people are cool and some people suck and that’s life doesn’t seem to behoove the child all that much.

Aside from blocking 99 percent of the internet and checking the pool noodles first once there are children running around my home, I can’t imagine doing much to restrict their growing process. But seriously, no internet.