Calling all Lord of The Ring fans, this house is just for you! Kristie Wolfe, a tiny house entrepreneur, built one of the most authentic looking hobbit houses I have ever seen, and it is straight out of a novel! Located in the beautiful hills of Orondo, Washington, the 288-square foot humble abode sits on top of a green grassy hillside and includes all the amenities a hobbit would ever desire. In this case, that’s you, you’re the hobbit!

What makes this house so special? There is a circular green front door, made from cable spool, barrel-like rooms with round entryways, an oversized stone fireplace, and porthole windows!

The best part about the house has to be the view of Washingtonian Shire. With a portal wide open, guest can take a look out the scenery of rolling hills, which aren’t too bad if you ask me. The house also has a rickety gate, wattle fence, and a small front patio.

Just look at the entrance of the house below, its fit for a hobbit! The signature round entryway was created using an industrialized seized cable spoon. It’s crazy to think that scenery is just a few feet away, and in Washington!

Wolfe enlisted a local designer to craft opening and hinges to space and repurpose a trailer hitch to build the door handle. What’s the fun part of this? Immediately when you enter the house, you step into the bedroom! To the right is a fireplace, which helps during the winter due to the freezing temperatures, along with a wood workbench. To the left is a bathroom, complete with a beautiful wooden tub.

What makes the house extra special, is the personal touches made by Wolfe herself. The cord wood floor was made by roadside logs she found, and chopped up and glued together. She also found several furnishing items on Craigslist and created a wood jacuzzi bathroom that came from a furniture shop.

Can we just talk about that marble fireplace, look at all those details! I’m envious of her artistic skills. If I did that, I’d end up just piling everything together and using super glue, hoping it’ll stay.

And since the location is so remote, there are solar panels on top to generate electricity. The dirt-covered roof has the benefit of keeping the house at a (freezing) 55 degrees year round, which is why the fireplace is needed. Wolfe’s sister, who is a landscaper, helped her by creating a hobbit-style fence with woven branches and sticks.

What do you say, are you up for renting out the place for a weekend of adventure? Wolfe says that she is no stranger to people dressing up as hobbits when they arrive at the location, which is totally expected, so you’re welcomed to bring the costumes! Due to the popularity of the place, Wolfe is looking to expand the property and is currently planning two more hobbit holes around the area!