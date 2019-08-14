Arcade games are a classic. They’re still found today in bars, gas stations, and restaurants. Before many had the privilege of playing videos games in their home, they played classic arcade games at the arcade.

Arcade classics we all love are Pac-Man, Galaga, Centipede, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Star Wars. Not only did my parents grow up playing arcade games, but so did I. They still have national prominence at movie theaters.

My parents made my sisters and I a game room growing up. We played these same classic games on the Atari and my Mom’s Nintendo 64. The room had a retro theme and you definitely say my parent’s childhood memories influenced the set up of the room.

We had an entire wall painted like a checkered floor to make it have a real arcade atmosphere. I just want to say, we youngsters were submerged in the 80’s culture before Stranger Things made it cool. It was nice letting my parents have a room in the house dedicated to their nostalgia but also a place for fun for the entire family.

Our home arcade was full of the video games my parents grew up with, including all the movies and cool retro furniture you can think of. The only thing we were missing was an arcade machine.

If it’s still on your bucket list to have a home arcade, you can start with an arcade machine. Creative Outdoor Distributor has a commercial-grade arcade with high-quality joysticks.

3,500 games are included! Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, and much more! Arcade gaming is here to stay. There are even bars that dedicate their entire theme to arcade machines.

With that many games, I’m sure you’ll come across some classics like Asteroids, Pong, and Space Invaders. If you miss the atmosphere of pinball machines and Skee-ball, get your childhood fix with starting your own home arcade.