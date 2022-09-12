Hooters Waitress Goes Viral for Exposing Company’s Harsh Rules: ‘Is This the Military?’

Hooters waitress Jardin Taylor is building a huge social media following as she spills behind-the-scenes info about the restaurant chain.

Meet Hooters Waitress and TikTok Sensation Jardin Taylor

Taylor went viral in March after revealing some of the company’s rules for employees, according to Newsweek. She said one of her co-workers got canned for showing up late for her work shift.

At the end of the day, though, if you like Hooters and eat there you know the waitresses are definitely more fun and casual with the customers than your average restaurant so why not drop a not-actually-serious pickup line if it’s going to get an “lol” out of them.

They kind of have to act like they’re having fun one way or the other, might as well make it easy by entertaining them. (Although there are other ways than dropping hilariously crappy pickup lines to entertain people, it should be noted.)

Taylor’s followers on TikTok sometimes Hooters for following rules as stringently as the military or a school.

A day ago, she posted a video explaining that it is, in fact, possible for Hooters servers to have degrees in higher education — to the astonishment of some customers, apparently.

“Let me put this in terms you can understand,” she said, behind demonstrating her multiple diplomas in the clip.

That video already has more than 28,200 views.

Meanwhile, a video that Jardin Taylor posted two days ago already racked up about twice that amount. In that clip, she divulges that Hooters customers are also constantly shocked to find out she fluently speaks Spanish.

“Plot twist: Customers be so surprised that I speak fluent Spanish. Studied it for 7 years and it definitely pays off,” Taylor added.