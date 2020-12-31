Menu
Vietnam Veteran Catches Final Fish as Dying Wish
I saw a TikTok that mentioned that it’s pretty gross that we used to share bowling balls. I mean, we would eat popcorn and put our fingers in bowling balls that other people were using. Very gross! I’m not sure if I’ll make my way back to bowling alleys anytime soon. If you’re feeling the same way, then consider buying “The Human Bowling Ball” game.

The inflatable bowling game is exactly what families need for backyard fun this spring break. This giant bowling ball game is pretty explanatory. You get inside the transparent PVC ball and try to knock down the foam pins!

The jumbo human bowling ball game is available on Hammacher Schlemmer. It is a little pricey, so I highly recommend going the DIY way. You can recreate the interactive game with a few products on Amazon. They’re selling inflatable bubble balls for $174. All you need to do is buy some inflatable bowling pins!

This is a great game idea for corporate events and birthday parties. Forget bounce houses, those are so 2002. The human bowling ball game is going to make your backyard the talk of the neighborhood. While everyone is stuck inside playing video games and baking bread for the 100th time, you can play an awesome game of human bowling.

Grab this game now! Once summertime rolls around, everyone will be in line for this family-friendly game.

Popsport Inflatable Bumper Ball 4FT/5FT Bubble Soccer Ball 0.8mm Eco-Friendly PVC Zorb Ball Human Hamster Ball for Adults and Kids (5FT 2Pcs)

You can get a set for $174 or buy one inflatable zorb for $100. If you’re looking to create an obstacle course, I recommend buying the set. Otherwise, one will do for a game of human bowling.

Popsport Inflatable Bumper Ball 4FT/5FT Bubble Soccer Ball 0.8mm Eco-Friendly PVC Zorb Ball Human Hamster Ball for Adults and Kids (5FT 2Pcs)
I can’t wait to play.

