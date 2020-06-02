This extreme “Twister” inflatable mat is the game of the summer. Grab your favorite hard seltzer, and play the classic interactive game. This isn’t like regular Twister, though.

The giant inflatable game is the perfect game for adults. We’re a bit too old and big to be getting rowdy in a bounce house with kids, so this is ideal for us. This outdoor game is going to be the party game everyone wants to play at family gatherings. Forget regular Twister. Game night is going to be extreme.

Twister was one of my favorite games growing up, so this is a dream come true. Imagine being drunk with family and friends playing inflatable Twister. The fact that this is inflatable makes it the perfect playing surface.

Oh, don’t act like it wasn’t your goal to watch someone try to “Mister Fantastic” their right hand on red so they could fall on the playing mat. You can find the inflatable Twister game on Amazon.

The game includes an air blower, stakes, and two over-sized dice. That’s right, there isn’t a spinner included. Roll the giant inflatable Twister dice to figure out which body part you need to put on the mat.

Huge water slides and trampolines have some big competition at summer BBQs. The giant inflatable Twister game is going to be a hit! If the classic game is more your style, no worries. Amazon has the traditional Twister mat online as well.

Get your lineup of family games now! The weather is warm, and we’re bored at home, so you might as well turn your backyard into a place for exciting games for the entire family to enjoy.

Be sure also to check out inflatable cornhole. Who wouldn’t want to play cornhole on the water?