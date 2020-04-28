Stories like this one often remind us to really and truly be grateful for everything in our lives and to not take absolutely anything for granted. The fight against the coronavirus claimed yet another life, but this 32-year-old Connecticut father made sure his family knows how much he loves them in a heartbreaking letter he left on his phone before he died.

Jonathan Coelho, a state employee for the State of Connecticut, began having breathing issues on March 26. His wife, Katie Coelho, had explained that they had already started self-isolating a week before problems began because their son Braedyn has cerebral palsy. The Coelho family was already following the stay-at-home order because 2-year-old Braedyn’s medical complexities put him at high risk for contracting the coronavirus.

However, Katie explained on her Facebook page that Jonathan was getting worse and took him to the hospital in Danbury, Connecticut. She updated on social media when he was intubated, placed on a ventilator, and sedated on March 31, and further updated when he needed dialysis for kidney failure on April 12. By April 18, the Connecticut father’s condition was starting to improve, even though his kidneys were still not working. His wife Katie remained hopeful that he was going to get better.

Then, suddenly on April 22, Jonathan went into cardiac arrest and died alone after a 28-day battle with COVID-19. Unfortunately, the healthcare workers couldn’t give a definitive reason why. And as Katie got his things back, she went through her husband’s phone, finding a goodbye letter written to her and their young children:

“I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve given me the best life I could have ever asked for. I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny.

Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met…..you are truly one of a kind…..make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.

Let Braedyn now he’s my best bud and I’m proud to be his father and for all the amazing things he’s done and continues to do.

Let Penelope know she’s a princess and can have whatever she wants in life.

I’m so lucky…. ”

Advertisement

Penelope is the Coelho’s 10-month-old baby girl. Along with Braedyn’s health challenges, Katie is anxious about their future without Jonathan. In his obituary, Jonathan is remembered by his kind and loving personality, as well as his love for the New England Patriots. His family has a GoFundMe page set up to help alleviate the upcoming challenges and expenses.

Advertisement

The coronavirus pandemic is not to be joked around with, and it’s important to always keep stories like these in mind. Make sure to do your absolute best to appreciate your loved ones as much as possible. Give someone a phone call today.