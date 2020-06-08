It’s safe to say it’s been quite a few challenging weeks, to say the least. There’s so much bad happening that a lot of people don’t really know what to do to help. Some of us are overwhelmed, some of us scared, and some of us are out doing what we can to make a difference.

Like Kamryn Johnson, a 9-year-old girl from Minneapolis. Johnson, despite only being nine, is helping people in need during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as helping businesses that were affected by looting and destructive riots, one friendship bracelet at a time. Yes, the girl basically began selling colorful homemade bracelets around her neighborhood to raise money for those in need. Johnson came up with the idea with her friends and decided to set up a shop in her neighborhood full of colorful signs and a simple foldable table.

Not only has it been a fun way to raise money, more than $42,000 to be exact, but it has also given her and her family the opportunity to create a conversation about what is h happening in the world. According to Kamryn’s father, Ron Johnson, “In a neighborhood where no one looks like her… to see everyone come together and say differences don’t mean we can’t be friends, it just means we’re different.”

Advertisement

Kamryn’s mother, Shani Johnson, stated the family is now having open conversations with several people around their neighborhood for the first time thanks to the bracelet drive, and are going “deep right away into the issues happening in the world right now.” A special conversation that Shani remembers is one she had with a man who drove more than 30 minutes away, telling her how sorry he was after George Floyd’s death. Shani noted how the men started crying and kept repeating how sorry he was. She noted, “Not only are we getting to have these conversations that we normally wouldn’t want to have, people are willing to do differently to act differently so this world can be changed.”

Thank you to the @CarverSheriff dept. This image is what it’s about. Just a sheriff driving by. Then coming back to talk to the kids & buy something juice boxes & bracelets. I hope this world changes so she doesn’t live in fear. #JusticeForFloyd #RestoreMinneapolis #WalkWithUs pic.twitter.com/jnvFeZ1vEG — Ron Johnson (@3RonJohnson) June 1, 2020

If you would like to donate to Kamryn’s cause, you can visit her GoFundMe page, which has currently raised over $13,500. The money will be used to buy food and supplies for the Sanctuary Church Food Drive, the Kyle Rudolph Food/Supply Drive for Minneapolis, and will help supply funds to rebuild the businesses affected in the riots.

Advertisement

You know this little girl is going places!