Just because my office (work desk) is two feet away from my bed now doesn’t mean I don’t have a morning commute. I have to make coffee, brush my teeth, and shower (sometimes) before logging into work. I’ll be honest, even that is too much for me. I want to work from bed sometimes, and thankfully I can with a laptop table for bed.

These laptop stands for bed are perfect for those days where you can’t even fathom the idea of sitting at a computer desk. Hey, we’ve all been there. If you’re looking for a cozy WFB (work from bed) setup, I highly recommend one of these laptop bed trays.

​Best Laptop Table Stands for Bed

Best for: Overall pick

This sturdy bedside table is under $57 and has nearly 7,000 positive ratings. The tilting top tilts to 0°, 15°, 25°, or 35°. I love the retractable blockers (they keep devices from falling off). The folding laptop desk is 17-inches wide, making it a perfect pick for MacBooks. Feel free to use it in the living room, too when you’re working from the couch.

Caitlin gave it five stars and said, “I have been looking for a good laptop desk for a long time. I was really disappointed with the laptop desk I purchased 2 years ago. This one is really beyond my expectation. It fits my laptop perfectly. I can easily adjust it to different heights while I am lying on the sofa, sitting on the floor or reclining in bed.”

Best for: Storage & notepads

Work from your memory foam bed with this laptop bed stand. This stand is a little pricey, but it’s pretty big. It’s 23.6”×17.7” inches and has drawer storage! This thing truly has a lot to offer. Choose from two colors.

A customer said, “As a soon-to-graduate master’s student, I have tried several laptop work tables, and this one is THE BEST! This table addresses every complaint I’ve had with the others. The surface is smooth, but with a little give (faux leather), making it slide-resistant, great for writing, and pleasant to touch.”

Best for: Environmental-friendly

This bamboo laptop desk is environmental-friendly. The dimensions are 21 5/8”L x 13 3/4”W x 11 3/8” inches. The lightweight desk has adjustable legs and five tilting angles.

Best for: Working in the car & on a plane

This lap desk is 21.6 inches x 14 inches and fits laptops up to 17-inches wide. I love that it has a built-in mousepad! It’s perfect for keeping a hot laptop off your lap.

A customer gave it five stars and said, “Loved it! Perfect for in the car.”