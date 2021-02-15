Just because my office (work desk) is two feet away from my bed now doesn’t mean I don’t have a morning commute. I have to make coffee, brush my teeth, and shower (sometimes) before logging into work. I’ll be honest, even that is too much for me. I want to work from bed sometimes, and thankfully I can with a laptop table for bed.
These laptop stands for bed are perfect for those days where you can’t even fathom the idea of sitting at a computer desk. Hey, we’ve all been there. If you’re looking for a cozy WFB (work from bed) setup, I highly recommend one of these laptop bed trays.
Best Laptop Table Stands for Bed
Best for: Best quality for under $30
This is Amazon’s #1 new release in lap desks. The $29 portable laptop desk is 21.7″x12.6″ inches, making it easy to use a 15-17 inch laptop and still have enough room for a book or two.
The computer table does have an ergonomic design and is adjustable for multiple angles. It is pre-assembled, so if you struggle with assembling products, consider this pick.
2. Neetto Height Adjustable Laptop Bed Table, Portable Lap Desk with Foldable Legs, Breakfast Tray for Eating, Notebook Computer Stand for Reading Writing on Bed Couch Sofa Floor by Avantree
Best for: Runner-up
Here’s Amazon’s Choice for adjustable laptop tables for bed use. The $54 laptop computer desk is 20.47 x 0.35 x 11.81 inches. Adjusting it to different heights is easy. Just use the two-auto lock buttons on the side.
You can also use the foldable laptop table at your breakfast table or regular work desk. When used as a standing desk, you’ll be able to take a break from sitting. This is great if you have back and neck pain from sitting all day.
Suzy gave it five stars and wrote, “I love this ‘desk’! It is exactly what I need when I am sitting on the couch or propped up In bed. So easy to fold up and slide under the bed. Plenty of room on the work area!”
3. Laptop Desk for Bed, TaoTronics Lap Desks Bed Trays for Eating and Laptops Stand Lap Table, Adjustable Computer Tray for Bed, Foldable Bed Desk for Laptop and Writing in Sofa and Couch Black
Best for: Overall pick
This sturdy bedside table is under $57 and has nearly 7,000 positive ratings. The tilting top tilts to 0°, 15°, 25°, or 35°. I love the retractable blockers (they keep devices from falling off). The folding laptop desk is 17-inches wide, making it a perfect pick for MacBooks. Feel free to use it in the living room, too when you’re working from the couch.
Caitlin gave it five stars and said, “I have been looking for a good laptop desk for a long time. I was really disappointed with the laptop desk I purchased 2 years ago. This one is really beyond my expectation. It fits my laptop perfectly. I can easily adjust it to different heights while I am lying on the sofa, sitting on the floor or reclining in bed.”
4. Yusong Lap Desk,Portable Laptop Bed Tray Table with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad and Mobile Phone Holder,Laptop Stand for Home Office,Dark Brown
Best for: Traveling
This laptop/notebook desk is another popular pick for remote workers. The lightweight bed tabletop is ideal for someone who is just looking to keep their laptop off their lap! It even has a handle, which means you can carry it around easily.
Get it for $29.99.
5. Executive Office Solutions Portable Adjustable Vented Laptop Desk/Stand/Table Notebook MacBook Ergonomic TV Bed Lap Stand Up Sitting with Pad Side Mount – Black (X3)
Best for: Lightweight
This mini folding table is under $40 and is 21.5 x 11.5 x 2.25 inches. It weighs around three pounds and has fully adjustable folding legs.
T.J. gave it a perfect rating and wrote, “This one is perfect! There are literally hundreds of possible positions and you can move the mouse tray to various locations.”
6. Laptop Desk for Bed, NEARPOW XXL Bed Table Bed Desk for Laptop and Writing, Adjustable Computer Tray Laptop Stand for Bed or Sofa with Anti-slip Leather, Removable Stopper, Book Stand and Drawer-Black
Best for: Storage & notepads
Work from your memory foam bed with this laptop bed stand. This stand is a little pricey, but it’s pretty big. It’s 23.6”×17.7” inches and has drawer storage! This thing truly has a lot to offer. Choose from two colors.
A customer said, “As a soon-to-graduate master’s student, I have tried several laptop work tables, and this one is THE BEST! This table addresses every complaint I’ve had with the others. The surface is smooth, but with a little give (faux leather), making it slide-resistant, great for writing, and pleasant to touch.”
7. HANKEY Bamboo Large Foldable Laptop Notebook Stand Desk with Height Adjustable Legs Drawer Cup Holder,Bed Table Serving Tray for Eating Breakfast, Reading Book, Watching Movie on iPad
Best for: Environmental-friendly
This bamboo laptop desk is environmental-friendly. The dimensions are 21 5/8”L x 13 3/4”W x 11 3/8” inches. The lightweight desk has adjustable legs and five tilting angles.
8. AMERIERGO Lap Desk – Laptop Lap Desk with Dual Cushion, Wrist Rest & Built-in Mouse Pad, Portable Laptop Stand for Sofa & Bed, Multifunctional Slot for Tablet, Pen & Phone (Natural Wood)
Best for: Working in the car & on a plane
This lap desk is 21.6 inches x 14 inches and fits laptops up to 17-inches wide. I love that it has a built-in mousepad! It’s perfect for keeping a hot laptop off your lap.
A customer gave it five stars and said, “Loved it! Perfect for in the car.”