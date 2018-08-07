I am terrified of needles. Simple as that. Anything to do with needles scares the bones out of me, so when I decided to get a tattoo, I knew there was no going back. It took me an hour to settle down in front of the chair, frustrating the tattoo artist because I wouldn’t stop crying. Needless to say, there I was, petrified of the needle, ready to explode from the pain and crying my eyes out. Then again, I am very sensitive to any type of pain. Pain level and pain tolerance are subjective, though. What is killer for someone might be a blip on the radar for another.

For example, my best friend got the same tattoo on the same position I did, and she was completely unfazed. So, what does this mean? While tattoos can be very very painful, in reality, every person is different and they will likely give you a different answer as to what hurts most. Although the question will never have a solid answer, personal opinions from thousands of people have formed a good solid base for deciding which areas of your body are most likely to be the most painful places to get a tattoo. That being said, If you are thinking about getting a tattoo soon, don’t worry, we’ve got you! Here are some of the least painful spots you might want to look into.

1. Your Outer Shoulders

The outer shoulder tattoo is probably where one will less likely to feel the pain. There is plenty of flesh acting as cushion for the needle and has fewer nerve endings. Best part about the area? It can fit any size tattoo. You can go small, medium size or go with tattoo that covers half of your arm. Usually, people describe outer shoulder tattoo pain and a slight dull background pain, meaning the session would probably be a breeze.

2. Your Thighs

Tattooing on your things is less painful, as the leg muscle are generally pretty good at tolerating pain. The abundance of muscle and fat with low nerve ending makes it least painful area for tattooing. Now, make sure the design you choose doesn’t fall between your inner thighs region, as it is erogenous zone and has more nerve receptors. The thighs offer a lot of cushion compared other bone-y areas.

3. Your Fingers

Although you might experience discomfort, the finger is one of the areas you might not feel as much pain compared to other parts on your body. The most painful spot on your finger is the one near the bone. But in reality, tattoos done on your fingers are usually quite small, meaning the pain will last you just a few seconds, minutes at most. One reason why the finger is on of the last painful places to get a tattoo is that there aren’t many nerve endings on the top of the finger.

4. Your Inner Wrists

Wrist tattoos can be tricky, due to the nerves surrounding the area. Yet, the inner sides don’t hurt as much when the needles touches, due to the thin skin and less prominence of bones. The forearm is also another popular trend due to the minimal pain associated with the placement. But, be careful if you do get a wrist tattoo, and avoid any bony areas, these are known to be deadly!

5. Your Upper Back

The upper area of the back is a good place since it usually has thick skin and little density of nerve endings. Yet, be careful, if the design reaches your spinal area, it can touch the bone and cause you severe pain. Just like with your rib cage, if your design wraps around you body, be careful since your ribcage doesn’t have much muscle, fat, or skin on your ribs. This means you will feel the scratching of the needle a lot more, and the pain would go down to the central nervous system. This is due to the nerves surrounding the ribs, relatively close to the surface of the skin.

6. Your Hips

Hips do tend to be quite sensitive to pain, however, due to the amount of fat around the area the hips tend to cushion the blow of the needle. It usually tends to be less painful for women than it is for men. The only concern you might have is if you happen to be thin, you hip bone might stick out, which could be quite painful. So get some fat in you before going! It is completely down to the individual, as well as the technique and needle being used when it comes to tattoo pain.

7. Your Neck

Yup, there is a reason why you see so many people with neck tattoos, especially below their hairline. There aren’t many nerve endings on the back, which is why it is very common, especially for minimalist tattoos. In reality, the most painful areas to get a tattoo are usually places where there are not much fat shielding areas of muscle and bone. Extremely loose and fleshy areas are also likely to hurt more than in areas, such as the neck.