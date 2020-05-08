Oh my gosh, just look at that sweet little face. I just want to pinch those cheeks and eat her up. Gerber has officially announced the new adorable addition to its Gerber family. Say hello to Magnolia Earl from Ross California, who is the 2020 spokesbaby for the Gerber brand. Magnolia was chosen from over 327,000 entries! Talk about cute luck.

According to Magnolia’s mother, Courtney Earl, baby Magnolia has brought joy to everyone she meets and her personality is beyond joyful and happy. To make the story even better, Magnolia was actually adopted by her family last year and will celebrate her first birthday on May 9th, 2020.

The Gerber baby, who is the 10th winner of the company, has two older sisters, 12-year-old Whitney and Charlotte who is 8-years-old, who were also adopted by the Earl’s. Magnolia’s mother stated, “Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning (the) photo search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka stated the company believes that every baby is a Gerber baby, and Magnolia and her family remind the world of everything that brings us together, especially “our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology.”

In addition to being featured on Gerber’s social media channels and all their marketing campaigns throughout 2020, the sweet baby girl and her family received a whopping $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber childrenswear, and $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

This is the 10th year in a row the company has searched for a baby to represent them using social media. Gerber said the annual photo search was created after the numerous pictures they received over the years from parents who see their children as Gerber’s iconic baby logos. Magnolia is following the footsteps of bubbly 1-year-old Dalton from Georgia, who was the first child with Down Syndrome to be named a Gerber baby.

Way to go Magnolia, we can’t wait to see your pretty little face and playful smile while shopping at stores.