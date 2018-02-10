In one of those rare and magical moments the internet recently agreed on something–we all hate the sound of our alarm clocks in the morning. Like, a lot.





The community hate for the alarm clock began with Twitter user Shafeeq, who wrote, “The sound of the iPhone alarm clock literally makes me feel sick.” His tweet was retweeted tens of thousands of times.

the sound of the iphone alarm clock literally makes me feel sick — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) February 8, 2018

Pretty soon, people began to ring in with their own opinions, and unsurprisingly, we all had the same feeling.

WHY IS THIS ME I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE WHEN I HEAR IT I WANT TO CRY — emily❤️🌹 (@emilyashalll) February 8, 2018

it literally makes my heartbeat escalate https://t.co/BzWZftEqda — fairy god mom (@lyxopk) February 9, 2018

Okay but really I can't use the alarm I had during college anymore because every time I hear it, I feel panicked and nauseous https://t.co/KCdJmw53nM — bepis (@teenjerky) February 10, 2018

While we used to all have different alarm clocks, almost everybody today is roused out of sleep by the same device–our phones. And most of us are using iPhones, which means that we can all be irrationally furious with the same high-tech square when it rings us awake.

Panic inducing and i dont even have an iPhone https://t.co/7OrBqEY0Lv — obi wan shinobi (@doober_T) February 9, 2018

Just listen to this sound and tell us it’s not the worst thing you’ve ever heard.

Every time I hear it In a show or video I get flashbacks or thinking that I'm barely waking up. It has me paranoid so I wake up before my alarm — Cheating SZN (@xProdigy1994) February 9, 2018

And the most dangerous part of the iPhone alarm is the bright orange button labeled “snooze.” It’s almost as if it’s begging you to mash that demand and catch a few more winks before the horror of facing the day ahead sets in.