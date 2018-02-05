Stop the presses. McDonald’s fries can cure baldness.

OK, that’s not entirely true. But scientists at Japan’s Yokohama National University claim that a chemical used to cook the fast-food giant’s fries may be able to reverse hair loss.





According to the scientists’ findings, which were published in Biomaterials, dimethylpolysiloxane can be used to mass produce hair follicles. When transplanted into rats, the follicles grew hair, per Business Insider.

Dimethylpolysiloxane is added to the vegetable oil blend in which McDonald’s cooks its famous fries. According to Inc., Mickey D’s uses the chemical, which is found in silicone, to “reduce splatter when cooking.”

But this new information begs the question: what in the world are we putting into our bodies when we eat McDonald’s fries?

Food Babe Vani Hari reports several more fast-food chains — including Chick-fil-A, Domino’s, Five Guys, KFC, and Taco Bell — also use dimethylpolysiloxane in their products. But here are some other places where the chemical can be found:

Adhesives

Caulk

Fluid inside breast implants

Silly Putty

Could this be the next Subway yoga mat bread scandal?