Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said plenty before to make many people upset, and even when it comes to the military, he isn’t shy about what he wants to say. Unafraid of the backlash or criticisms, he even went as far as to make sexist comments about women in the armed forces, saying that, “Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military.”

Tucker Carlson: “Biden Is Making a Mockery of the U.S. Military

Yikes. The Pentagon, senior military leaders, and other women in the U.S. Army were quick to condemn his comments.

Military & Vets Denounce Tucker Carlson’s Sexist Comments

Carlson had specified that the new grooming standards and inclusive military uniforms for women, including maternity flight suits, were, “making a mockery of the U.S. military.” His monologue detailed how China’s military was growing with more masculinity, while, “our military needs to becomes, as Joe Biden says, more feminine.”

President Joe Biden spoke about the military’s adjustments on updating hairstyle standards, allowing short ponytails to make all forces more inclusive, and also had just introduced nominees for combatant commands, which included women. They would be the second and third women to ever lead combatant commands.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told CBS News that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and many other leaders share the same “revulsion” on Carlson’s ignorant monologue. He said, “what we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military,” and explained that he hopes Carlson realizes the offense he gave in making such comments that, “essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military and how we defend and serve this country,” when asked if he believes Carlson should apologize.

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Scott Stalker, the Senior Enlisted Leader of U.S. Space Command, called out Carlson’s lack of military expertise, saying that the TV personality’s opinion is, “based off actually of zero days in the armed services.” He further called the military to basically ignore Carlson’s words, saying that they should, “get back to work,” followed by, “let’s remember those opinions were made by an individual who has never served a day in his life.”

He said, “Let me offer you my opinion, my opinion is based on 28 years of actual service in the military, 28 years in the Marine Corps and combat operations out at sea and at Garrison. And so he was talking specifically about pregnant women in the armed forces today and how it makes us less lethal and less fit and less ready. Let me tell you how he’s wrong. Those decisions were made by medical professionals, by commanders and our civilian leadership that allows for women to have more time with their children, to recuperate, to get fit and ready, to take that time that is necessary that our medical professionals know is needed, which actually makes us a more lethal and ready and fit force. Ready to fit the wars of today and tomorrow.”

Space Force Commander BLASTS Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Many female service members also spoke out against the sexism in Carlson’s comments. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, who was one of the first women in the Army to fly combat missions during the Iraq War, was quick to rebuke Carlson, not shying away from how she truly felt with a swift “F*ck Tucker Carlson” tweet on social media. In 2004, Duckworth was piloting a helicopter while deployed to Iraq that got hit by an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade). She lost both of her legs and partial use of her right arm. She tweeted, “While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth on Tucker Carlson’s Comments

F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than. pic.twitter.com/E4wchht9lA — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyDuckworth) March 11, 2021

And Heather Tregle, who is an Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer, explained that being a mother while serving, in fact, “does not make a mockery of the military.” She also tweeted, “I’ve had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College. I can assure you, my presence does not make a mockery of the military. If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror.”

Heather Tregle on Carlson’s Comments

I’ve had 2 children while serving in the Army, deployed to 2 combat zones, advised commanders at home & in war, and graduated from the Naval War College. I can assure you, my presence does not make a mockery of the military. If you’re looking for a mockery, look in the mirror. pic.twitter.com/EhTPCb4J7g — Heather Tregle (@HeatherTregle) March 11, 2021

And General Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois and Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Transportation Command didn’t reference Carlson specifically, but decided to praise the female Air Force members who have served. She said, “There are nearly 70K qualified, kick-ass female #USAF #Airmen. For years we have evolved & will continue to evolve, shedding antiquated policies preventing ANY woman from reaching their full potential. Inclusion is our strength – it’ll be the difference between winning & losing.”

General Jacqueline Van Ovost Praises Female Air Force Members