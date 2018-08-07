In a perfect world, we’d all have money trees and wearing your pajamas in public would be accepted as the norm. Unfortunately, that’s just not the world we live in, but what if I told you that you could make money while wearing your pajamas? Get your mind out of the gutter, y’all, because Amazon just posted over 200 work-from-home jobs that are perfect for you if you’re looking for remote work. That’s right, your pets really can be the only coworkers you have to see daily.

There are 234 full time and 2 part time roles available in Amazon’s job posting board, found here. Of course, Amazon doesn’t refer to these roles as remote. Instead, the jobs are known as virtual roles to qualified individuals that live in a certain area. Amazon touts their virtual positions as ways for people who don’t live near a physical Amazon location to get involved with the company and join its ranks.

The categories of the roles cover everything from Amazon Web Services to Fulfillment & Operations to Human Resources to Product Management to Amazon Customer Service. While not all of the work-from-home positions are available in every state, each job posting lists the qualifying states from which candidates may apply.

So why join Amazon? Well if the virtual locations weren’t enough to sell you on their virtual jobs, perhaps their 401(k) plan, parental leave policies, or the overtime pay might tickle your fancy. Amazon also offers adoption assistance to qualifying team members that cover domestic and international adoption expenses, ranging from attorney fees to court costs.

So whether you live in Arkansas, Idaho, Florida, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia, or any other U.S. state, there’s probably a position for you with the online retailer. To view the openings and learn more, check it out here.