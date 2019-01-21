Menu
Cigarettes sticking out from the pack Read this Next

Virginia Looking to Raise Age Limit on Buying Tobacco Products
Advertisement
Portrait of a beautiful baby girl

Being born at the beginning of the year has its benefits, according to the latest study by The Journal of Social Sciences. The study rounded up 100 famous celebrities, be it literary authors, actors, and singers to humanitarian workers and sports icons, and studied their birth dates. Of the 100 celebrities, a majority of them were all born under that same star sign. The study grouped together with another 200 famous celebrities and reached the same conclusion, that people born under the Aquarius sign are most likely to become famous and subsequently wealthy.

The Aquarius star sign encompasses people born between the dates of January 20 through February 18. According to Horoscope.com, Aquarians are deep thinkers, highly independent, intuitive, compassionate and artistic. They can either be shy or boisterous and can see both sides of an argument without prejudice. And while they tend to run from emotional expression and can be uncompromising, aloof and temperamental, the water sign oozes creativity and original thought.

After understanding the personality of the Aquarius star sign, it makes perfect sense that Aquarians tend to turn into celebrities. Here are some famous Aquarians.

  • Jennifer Aniston
  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Ronald Reagan
  • Michael Jordan
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Rosa Parks
  • Oprah Winfrey
  • Bob Marley
  • Ashton Kutcher
  • Harry Styles
  • John Travolta
  • Alicia Keys
  • Justin Timberlake
  • Abraham Lincoln
  • Emma Roberts
  • Charles Darwin
  • James Dean
  • Kerry Washington

And that’s not all the famous Aquarius celebrities. The zodiac sign is all over Hollywood and has even been the President of the United States. One study claims that people born in January and February are more likely to be the CEO or manager at their job. Another found that people who are born under the Aquarius sign have a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease or lung cancer.

Watch: The Highest Paid Backup Quarterbacks in the NFL

Lyndsay Burginger About the author:
Lyndsay Burginger is a food and lifestyle writer as well as the Managing Editor of Wide Open Eats. Lyndsay has worked for companies such as America's Test Kitchen and Disney, and holds degrees in Creative Writing and Culinary Arts. When she's not writing or cooking you can find Lyndsay traveling ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

If You Hear This Phrase When You Answer the Phone, Don’t Say Anything. It’s a Scam.

If You Hear This Phrase When You Answer the Phone, Don’t Say Anything. It’s a Scam.

The 2018 Olympics are well under way, but one of the Games’ biggest sponsors is conspicuously absent

The 2018 Olympics are well under way, but one of the Games’ biggest sponsors is conspicuously absent

10 smart things you can do with your tax refund

10 smart things you can do with your tax refund

This is the reason why only dead people can be featured on American currency

This is the reason why only dead people can be featured on American currency

While everything else gets more expensive, you can still buy these 11 items for just $1

While everything else gets more expensive, you can still buy these 11 items for just $1

Stories You Might Like