If you’ve ever woken up with a major hangover and a mysterious Amazon package at your door, you are not alone. According to Digital Trends, drunk shoppers spend on average $400 per year online shopping, running to Amazon to pick up that Kermit T-shirt they’ve had their eye on or a one-of-a-kind bacon and bourbon candle.

Americans love to shop online, so when you add in a little bit of Bud Light or a shot or two of Old Crow, people are bound to make some late-night drunk purchases. In fact, a quarter of American adults have admitted to making online purchases under the influence according to Finder.Com, a website focused on helping Americans make smarter financial choices whether it is opening up a new credit card, learning how to save money, or figuring out what kind of insurance you should invest in.

The number has gone up since last year’s report of $30.43 billion. This year’s survey has concluded that Americans reported spending over $39.4 billion while drunk shopping.

After food (I mean you gotta stop at your local fast food joint after a night at the bar), Americans tend to spend money on clothing, gambling, DVDs and cigarettes. Millennials are the group spending the most every year, spending the same amount as Baby boomers and Generation X combined.

So you’ve had a few drinks, here are our picks for the greatest drunk purchases ever.

5. This Amelia Earhart Barbie

MAY I PRESENT The most epic drunk purchase in the history of drunk purchases. #Barbie #AmeliaEarhart pic.twitter.com/66FadzZ0mK — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) May 12, 2018

This Barbie doll encompasses the spirit of adventure and includes boots, aviation helmet, and a fun little map.

4. This Skeleton

She either bought it because she’s a biology teacher or just has a thing for CSI: Miami.

3. This Inflatable Football Player

His shirt matches its shorts! While you can’t buy this exact inflatable on Amazon, this Star Wars Jabba The Hut Lawn Inflatable is a close second

2. This Recorder

Solid drunk purchase 👍🏻 100 RTs and I'll do a review 😬 pic.twitter.com/uaivTTGtDV — Talon_Sei (@Talon_Sei) May 27, 2018

Why did we all learn to play this obnoxious instrument in elementary school?

1. This Umbrella Hat

My latest drunk purchase on Amazon has me a bit confused…. pic.twitter.com/hV7qki0fiy — Kathleen Kneidel (@KathleenKneidel) July 26, 2017

Raindrops keep falling on my head…..