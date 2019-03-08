New Law Would Require Passing A Drug Test To Get Food Stamps

Good news Alabama residents, it looks like a proposed law would require you to pass a drug test to receive food stamps. 17% of Alabama’s population uses food stamps. Right now there is no requirement that a person applying for or receiving benefits under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program be tested for illegal substance abuse.

Therefore, under House Bill 3, an applicant for SNAP benefits would be tested for substance abuse under reasonable suspicion that the person might be using drugs. Anyone testing positive for a drug without a valid prescription a second time would be ineligible for SNAP benefits. If a parent of a dependent child test positive, the parent could then designate a third-party to receive the benefits for the child only. If a person refuses to take a drug test or delays the screening, they would not be eligible for SNAP benefits

States with the highest percentage of citizens on food stamps: 1. New Mexico

2. Louisiana

3. West Virginia

4. Washington DC

5. Oregon

6. Mississippi

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Tennessee California not even on top 15. Californians say “you’re welcome”. — patrick larkin (@patricklarkin) November 5, 2018

Now, for those of you angry, I really think this is a great idea. Why? Well, if you are getting food stamps, it means it’s because you can’t afford money for food. So, if you can’t afford money for food, how are you buying your drugs? It makes sense, honestly. To be eligible to receive food stamps the maximum gross monthly income is 130% of the federal poverty level.

At least 15 states have passed legislation regarding drug test or screening for public assistance applicants or recipients including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.