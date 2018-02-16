After abruptly closing 63 locations nationwide, Sam’s Club is moving forward with some big changes that will affect members.

The Walmart-owned warehouse club said in a news release that it’s committed to providing “irresistible value, amazing items, real convenience and simple choices” to its customers.





Read on to learn how Sam’s Club is changing in 2018 to take on rivals Costco and Amazon…

RELATED: The dos and don’ts of shopping at a wholesale price club

Here’s what members need to know about the “new” Sam’s Club

1. Free shipping for Plus members

Effective immediately, anyone with a Sam’s Plus membership will receive free shipping on most items sold online, including nearly every Member’s Mark item — and there’s no minimum purchase.

Plus members will continue to receive other benefits like cash rewards, early shopping hours, and pharmacy and optical discounts.

2. Simplified membership structure

Sam’s Club is also reducing the number of membership types to two levels: Club for $45 a year and Plus for $100. The cost for additional Club memberships (formerly Sam’s Savings) has been lowered to $40.

Not a member? Sam’s Club regularly offers special sign-up deals, like a $10 gift card for new members. Get the details here.

3. Faster and easier shopping experience

Finally, Sam’s Club says it’s making the shopping experience “faster and easier” both in-club and online. Scan & Go and Club Pickup are already popular with members, but the retailer promised more time-saving options are coming soon.

Details are few, but the company said it’s focused on creating “the quickest and most convenient shopping experience.”

RELATED: Costco vs. Sam’s Club: Which one really is the best deal?