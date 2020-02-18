While roulette may not be the most popular iGaming discipline, it definitely retains a cult following amongst traditional players and those transitioning from brick-and-mortar gambling.

Online roulette is also gaining traction as an incredibly popular real-time game, at least according to bestonlinecasino.com which objectively ranks the best live roulette casinos available in the UK.

In total, roulette and similar table games (such as blackjack) account for 15.8% of the total online casino GGY, but most live platforms are dominated by these disciplines and tend to offer a diversity of iterations to players.

But what technology underpins live roulette casinos, and how is this likely to evolve further during 2020?

What Technology Underpins Live Roulette Platforms?

There’s no doubt that live casinos have dramatically altered the iGaming landscape, while also playing a key role in enabling this market to claim 37% of the overall gambling industry.

Not only do these platforms offer competitive and high-stakes gambling in real-time, for example, but they’ve also leveraged cutting-edge technology to provide authentic and immersive iterations of games such as roulette.

To understand this further, we need to revisit the main challenges facing live casino platforms when they first entered the iGaming market.

At this time, such platforms struggled to host authentically paced and visually realistic versions of roulette, creating a significant disconnect between players and their expectations of real-time gaming online.

This has been resolved largely by the integration of real-time streaming technology and the deployment of multiple camera angles, which provide immersive and 3D snapshots of the table area, wheel and an overview of the tournament or game that you’re participating in.

Live roulette games are subsequently rendered through an online casino feed, which thanks to the principles of responsive design can subsequently viewed seamlessly on the smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop device.

While this provides a genuinely authentic and three-dimensional gaming experience, the introduction of live croupiers and dealers has also had a dramatic (and positive) impact on the quality of real-time roulette.

This represents a crucial component; as croupiers play a pivotal role in dictating the pace of live roulette and ensuring that the rules are adhered to at all times.

When combined with live streaming technology, there’s also an opportunity to interact with croupiers and replicate the type of social interaction synonymous with land-based gambling.

On a final note, it should also be said that the advent of live technology has created significant advancements in terms of fair and transparent gambling.

More specifically, roulette players at live casinos can watch a live feed of the spinning wheel and interact with the croupier as the result comes in, rather than being asked to rely on the generic RNG software that underpins standard iGaming platforms.

This has also enhanced the social element of live roulette gaming online, while increasing the fundamental level of trust that exists between operators and players across the board.

Now and Then – What Does the Future Hold in Store for Live Roulette Gameplay?

At present, there’s no doubt that live streaming technology (along with the deployment of live croupiers and multiple camera angles) provides live roulette players with an incredibly authentic gambling experience online.

In some respects, however, virtual reality (VR) is largely considered to be the final frontier in the iGaming market, particularly from the perspective of live casinos that are looking to bridge the gap between online and corporeal gambling experience.

Despite being present in the marketplace for a couple of years now, VR has yet to make a noticeable impact, but many experts are predicting that 2020 could finally see this trend reverse as the price of associated hardware continues to fall.

More specifically, 2020 could well see the emergence of comprehensive VR casinos, which automatically provide real-time and three-dimensional gameplay across multiple verticals.

This is more likely than the development of single VR roulette iterations, which would represent a significant financial cost without offering platforms an opportunity to capture a large target audience.

This would also revolutionise the notion of both standard and live gambling online, with affordable VR headsets transforming your entire surroundings and creating the type of immersive experience that would usually only be accessible in person.

This would also require a small transition for players, as they must have devices and hardware that support VR games and interaction.

They may also need to invest in head mounts and identify live casinos that support this technology, whether they’re new, specialist VR platform or adaptations of the current market leaders.

There’s no doubt that VR could be a game-changer for live casino gameplay, and one that ultimately makes brick-and-mortar gambling largely redundant. So, while live casino gaming has come a long way in recent years, we’re likey to see further advancement in the near-term.