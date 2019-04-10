It looks like divorce isn’t looking too bad for MacKenzie Bezos, walking away with a whopping $35 BILLION to her name! Bezos, who was married to 55-year-old Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced on April 4th they had officially parted ways, but on the friendliest of terms. And friendliest of terms indeed they did!

Turns out, MacKenzie is now the third richest woman in the world! Why is that? Well, in case you didn’t know, Jeff is currently the richest man in the world with an estimated $137 billion to his name. So, during the divorce settlement, the couple agreed for Jeff to retain his 75 percent of the couple’s Amazon shares, which is roughly around 12 percent of the company, while MacKenzie is keeping 4 percent.

According to calculations from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, this means MacKenzie will keep her billionaire status due to the company’s worth, and will never have to work again in her life. Talk about an amicable split. Can you imagine having that much money after a divorce? Heck…I would have divorced him ages ago!

Kidding, totally kidding. Still, it’s pretty impressive. Good for her for walking out with that amount, and for staying part of the company. I mean, after so long, and basically building up the company with him, she deserves half of what he’s getting. She was technically Amazon’s first employee, was a wife, mother, and advisor who helped Bezos throughout the creation of Amazon. So, completely fair? Maybe not, but this is definitely something, $36 billion to be exact. So yeah, girl power!

Mackenzie ranks behind the $54 billion fortune of L’Oreal’s heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers and $44 billionaire Alice Walton, who is part of the Walmart family. MacKenzie is nearly tied with $37 billion net worth of Mars candy company heiress Jacqueline Badger Mars.

Bezos and Mackenzie initially announced their divorce in January 2019, through a joint statement after 25 years of marriage and four children. They both met after Bezos graduated from Princeton University, and were engaged within three months after their first date, married within six.