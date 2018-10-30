Menu
US Approves First New Type of Flu Drug in 2 Decades Read this Next

US Approves First New Type of Flu Drug in 2 Decades
Advertisement
This Company Will Pay You $100 Per Hour To Play With Puppies Instagram: muttscantina

Yes, dreams do come true! If you’re a dog fan then I have some pretty good news for you! MUTTS Canine Cantina has posted a listing for all dog lovers in search of a “Puptern.” The Dallas, Texas-based restaurant, bar, and dog park is in search of someone who will be hired for the fall season. The position will pay $100 per hour.

What are the requirements of a Puptern, exactly? Play with the puppers all day long. Yup, easy as that. $100 to play with all kinds of dogs! How amazing is that! Think about it….there aren’t many opportunities where you can get paid to strictly play with dogs all day. The Pupterns will greet Canine Cantina visitors and make their furry friends feel right at home by keeping them entertained.

MUTTS Canine Cantina has an off-leash dog with an area designated for small and large dogs so all owners and their four-legged friends are welcomed. Aligned with pup friend areas, the restaurant has a full food and drink menu that includes special canine treats as well. So think of it this way, you’ll basically be helping the dogs get their fix of exercise, while their owners relax and socialize, while you get some hefty money.

The requirements to become a MUTTS Puptern? Simple, you have to be at least 18 years old, and shocker…..you must have no pet allergies. Because let’s face it, we don’t want you do die. Once all applications are processed, MUTTS will reach out to the selected puptern’s to coordinate schedules based on their availability and travel arrangements.

Are you interested in applying? Well, hurry, because have until Monday, November 12 to submit your resumes. The company also requires one to share a photo or video on their Instagram page stating why they are the best person for the job. Don’t forget to tag @muttscantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern within the caption.

$100 an hour is a pretty great chunk of change to play with puppies. Honestly, I would play with dogs for free, but now that you’re involving money in the picture…that’s another story.

Watch: Dogs Are the Best Valentines

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer, and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was an editor and writer and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

The 2018 Olympics are well under way, but one of the Games’ biggest sponsors is conspicuously absent

The 2018 Olympics are well under way, but one of the Games’ biggest sponsors is conspicuously absent

10 smart things you can do with your tax refund

10 smart things you can do with your tax refund

This is the reason why only dead people can be featured on American currency

This is the reason why only dead people can be featured on American currency

While everything else gets more expensive, you can still buy these 11 items for just $1

While everything else gets more expensive, you can still buy these 11 items for just $1

10 things you can do with pennies

10 things you can do with pennies

Stories You Might Like