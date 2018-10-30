Yes, dreams do come true! If you’re a dog fan then I have some pretty good news for you! MUTTS Canine Cantina has posted a listing for all dog lovers in search of a “Puptern.” The Dallas, Texas-based restaurant, bar, and dog park is in search of someone who will be hired for the fall season. The position will pay $100 per hour.

What are the requirements of a Puptern, exactly? Play with the puppers all day long. Yup, easy as that. $100 to play with all kinds of dogs! How amazing is that! Think about it….there aren’t many opportunities where you can get paid to strictly play with dogs all day. The Pupterns will greet Canine Cantina visitors and make their furry friends feel right at home by keeping them entertained.

MUTTS Canine Cantina has an off-leash dog with an area designated for small and large dogs so all owners and their four-legged friends are welcomed. Aligned with pup friend areas, the restaurant has a full food and drink menu that includes special canine treats as well. So think of it this way, you’ll basically be helping the dogs get their fix of exercise, while their owners relax and socialize, while you get some hefty money.

The requirements to become a MUTTS Puptern? Simple, you have to be at least 18 years old, and shocker…..you must have no pet allergies. Because let’s face it, we don’t want you do die. Once all applications are processed, MUTTS will reach out to the selected puptern’s to coordinate schedules based on their availability and travel arrangements.

Are you interested in applying? Well, hurry, because have until Monday, November 12 to submit your resumes. The company also requires one to share a photo or video on their Instagram page stating why they are the best person for the job. Don’t forget to tag @muttscantina and use the hashtag #MUTTSpuptern within the caption.

$100 an hour is a pretty great chunk of change to play with puppies. Honestly, I would play with dogs for free, but now that you’re involving money in the picture…that’s another story.