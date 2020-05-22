Donald Trump made his fortune in real estate, so it only seems fitting that he now lives in one of United State’s most valuable properties.

The White House is currently worth a little over $420 million. With Trump’s New York City penthouse’s current net value at $90 million (decreasing since 2015), that means his new digs in Washington, DC, is now over four times the value of his old place.

This beautiful 55,000 square feet residence is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. According to the White House’s official website, this historic home has 6 levels that includes 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms. It also has 412 doors, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 8 staircases, and 3 elevators.

And according to its Zillow listing, it also has a barbecue area, a sports court, a hot tub/spa, a wet bar, a pool, a basketball court, a fitness center, and a tennis court.The White House is worth an estimated $424,325,981. Zillow estimates that it would cost $1,787,373 a month to rent the executive mansion. But it can be argued that its storied history makes it priceless.

Every president but George Washington has called the White House home. According to legend, some never left. The spirits of William Henry Harrison (first president to die in the White House) and Abraham Lincoln have all been seen or heard over the years, as have first ladies Abigail Adams and Dolley Madison.

Advertisement

As fun as it might be to picture even being able to rent the White House, correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think it was ever or ever will be an actual real estate listing for sale. I mean, with those home prices, I don’t think it would matter anyways. Unless of course, you’re as rich as Donald Trump, and you’ve got money ready to blow.

Advertisement

Editor’s note: This article was originally published on January 17, 2017.