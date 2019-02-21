Walmart Is Hosting Baby Savings Day This Weekend!

Calling all parents! It’s time to mark all your calendars and set a reminder on your phone because Baby Savings Day is here and better than ever! Move over Toys R’ Us, Walmart has announced they are hosting the special savings day this Saturday, February 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Think of this as the Black Friday of baby items that will save you a fortune without the punches and the TV’s, and all that fun adult stuff. Still, the savings are pretty great, so it’s definitely worth a trip, even if you don’t have children but know someone who does. The store will have everything from cribs, car seats, sippy cups, baby monitors, clothes, pacifiers, diaper bags, and more that will all be on sale for one day only.

What’s even better about the largest in-store baby event of the year (yes, year!) is that Walmart is offering the sale both in stores and online for those of you who want to avoid the long lines. But, the perk of going to the store is that several specialists will be on deck to help new or soon-to-be parents choose the right products and show them how to use them. It’s a great way to take advantage of those items that might be above your price range.

And of course, samples and coupons will also be offered so you might want to check the day before at your local Walmart, or online. Law enforcement officers will also be on hand at certain stores to fingerprint children for Child ID safety kits. Win-win.

Dozens of locations in each state will be participating this year so you might want to check which store is closest to you. To see the full list of participating locations, click here!