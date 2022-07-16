Mega Millions Is Now Over Half-BILLION In Prize Pool

In the event you’re tired of being poor, middle class or even upper-middle class, well, it’s time to get extremely rich.

All you have to do is nab the entire Mega Millions jackpot.

(Photos by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

After all, it is now at an estimated $530 million after Friday’s drawing — as not a single soul matched all six winning numbers.

Friday’s numbers: 8, 20, 26, 53, and 64, with a Mega Ball of 15. That would’ve won whoever a measly $480 million. But since no one matched, as always, things increased.

Per UPI: “One ticket sold in California had the five main numbers, winning a $1 million prize. Twenty-eight won $10,000 and 854 took home $500.”

Hey, 10 grand isn’t bad. But it’s no half-a-billion bucks.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday. A $530 million jackpot would pay out about $300 million in a lump sum cash option.