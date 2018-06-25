The Social Security Administration released a list of the 100 most popular baby names in America from 1918 to 2017 for both boys and girls and the list is, surprisingly, pretty normal.

It feels like it is increasingly common to hear seemingly ridiculous popular baby names in America, like Vyolette or Tridisha, two absurd names that I, just now, completely made up off the top of my head, but two names that I would not at all be surprised to find out are actual popular girl names. Mockable as names that read like a random jumble of vowels and consonants may be, it might actually be unfair to scoff at or ridicule those sorts of names. After all, aren’t all names made up? Aren’t all words made up? Is having recency bias about names really reasonable?

Probably not. That said, I’d still be concerned if I found out an upcoming surgery of mine was being performed by someone named Dr. Braxtonn Cage. (I refuse to be operated on by someone who sounds like they bought a round of tequila shots on a credit card they found on the bar floor during spring break, but maybe I’m old fashioned.)

For all the complaining that’s generally done, however, about the growing regularity with which we hear names that even J.R.R. Tolkein and George Lucas would find outrageous, it turns out that the most common popular girl names in America these last hundred years have been exceptionally normal. Boring, even. Which is good. Kids have enough to worry about without having a weird name.

Here is the Social Security Administration’s list of the 100 most popular baby girl names from 1918 to 2017.

1. Mary

2. Patricia

3. Jennifer

4. Linda

5. Elizabeth

6. Barbara

7. Susan

8. Jessica

9. Sarah

10. Margaret

11. Karen

12. Nancy

13. Lisa

14. Betty

15. Dorothy

16. Sandra

17. Ashley

18. Kimberly

19. Donna

20. Emily

21. Carol

22. Michelle

23. Amanda

24. Melissa

25. Deborah

26. Stephanie

27. Rebecca

28. Laura

29. Helen

30. Sharon

31. Cynthia

32. Kathleen

33. Amy

34. Shirley

35. Angela

36. Anna

37. Ruth

38. Brenda

39. Pamela

40. Nicole

41. Katherine

42. Samantha

43. Christine

44. Catherine

45. Virginia

46. Debra

47. Rachel

48. Janet

49. Emma

50. Carolyn

51. Maria

52. Heather

53. Diane

54. Julie

55. Joyce

56. Evelyn

57. Joan

58. Victoria

59. Kelly

60. Christina

61. Lauren

62. Frances

63. Martha

64. Judith

65. Cheryl

66. Megan

67. Andrea

68. Olivia

69. Ann

70. Jean

71. Alice

72. Jacqueline

73. Hannah

74. Doris

75. Kathryn

76. Gloria

77. Teresa

78. Sara

79. Janice

80. Marie

81. Julia

82. Grace

83. Judy

84. Theresa

85. Madison

86. Beverly

87. Denise

88. Marilyn

89. Amber

90. Danielle

91. Rose

92. Brittany

93. Diana

94. Abigail

95. Natalie

96. Jane

97. Lori

98. Alexis

99. Tiffany

100. Kayla

It’s not surprising to see Mary at the top spot. Catholics have a hard earned reputation for making legions of little Catholics, and they’re big fans of that Mary character. Likewise, seeing Betty in the top 15 might shock someone born after Desert Storm, but the name used to be as common as cigarette brands being endorsed by doctors.

Conversely, the name Hannah came in lower than expected at number 73, and that the name Kayla made it in at all seems pretty odd.

The Social Security Administration does have a few caveats about the list of popular girl names over the last century.

Please note that popular names listed below are not necessarily consistently popular in every year. For example, the name James, ranked as the most popular male name over the last 100 years, has been ranked as low as number 19. Similarly, the most popular female name in the table, Mary, ranked as low as 127.

Did your name make the list?