Summer is going to be the best! We can’t stop obsessing over these motorized pool tubes. It’s time to ditch your boring pool inflatable and play bumper cars with the Motorized Pool Tube by PoolCandy.
Gone are the days of having to paddle over to the edge of the pool to get out. Just use the joystick to maneuver around the swimming pool. And yes, you can do 360-degree spins in the motorized pool tube, so go ahead and show off at your next pool party.
The Motorized Pool Tube by PoolCandy
- Heavy-duty PVC
- Pricing: Under $150
- Backrest for relaxation
This is the pool toy I wish I had as a kid! Imagine pulling up to a family gathering with this. All the kids would be jealous. You can find the motorized pool tube on Hammacher Schlemmer for $149. Just pop some D batteries in the pool tube to get movin’.
It looks so exciting, and this is a great budget-friendly alternative for a GoBoat. Customers are leaving fantastic reviews about their new lavish inner tube.
A customer left a five-star review and said, “It was for my Grandchildren and it is the perfect device for them.”
The Tube Runner has everything a lazy person could want. A joystick, headrest, and a cup holder are all you need for an afternoon soaking up rays. If you’re hoping a motorized pool lounger exists, then you’re in luck.
PoolCandy Tube Runner Motorized Water Float, Deluxe Inflatable Swimming Pool or Water Tube, 3-Blade Propeller in Safety Grill, Battery-Powered Motor, Great for Pool, Lake, Adults, Teens, Kids>
- Fantastic customer reviews
- Motorized power
- Special offer: free delivery in June 2021
- Repair kit included
- Protective safety grill
Amazon is also selling the motorized pool float! Lie back, and enjoy the same luxury. The “motorized” sensation doesn’t end here, though. Hammacher Schlemmer is also selling a motorized Hot Tub Boat. Yep, this is the summer of motorized pool accessories.
Bump ’em, race ’em, or relax.
This post was originally published on June 18, 2020.