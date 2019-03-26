Good news murder mystery fans, it’s time to pack your bags and head to California. The Napa Valley Wine Train, which is known for its luxurious experiences with gourmet food, interesting wacky tours, and (my favorite part) amazing wines from California local vineyards, is bringing a new experience for wine enthusiasts who enjoy a little mystery.

The train has teamed up with the Murder Mystery Company and will be running speakeasy-themed murder mystery tours starting Saturday, April 13! If you’re horror and suspense fan like I am, and immediately thought of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”, then this train is for the both of us! The new tour is said to take passengers on a three-hour long historic train ride where they will get to help solve a 1920’s themed mystery.

Of course, in addition to the tasty wine and intrigue, guests will also get to dine a gourmet dinner by Executive Chef Donald Young. Passengers will all work together to solve clues and gather information before time runs out and the “murder” escapes. What’s the best part of this whole trip? Guests are encouraged to dress in their best 1920’s inspired outfits such as pinstripe suits, flapper dresses, feather boas, lots and lots of fringe, and stylish fedoras.

The Napa Valley Wine Train does have several full and half day tours of local vineyards around the area every day, and other themed tours such as a special beer train and a tequila train. So, if you prefer to have a nice scenic ride with some good alcohol but without the murder bits, then that’s the route to take.

The Murder Mystery Tour train will run on Thursday and Saturdays between April and November, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with passengers boarding the train at 6.p.m. The train will then leave the Napa Valley Wine Train Station at 6:30 p.m. But if you want to get some good drinks and apps before the tour starts, we suggest trying to get there by 5:30, because liquid courage is always appreciated when it comes to mysteries.

I know what you’re thinking, how much does this wonderful glorious ride cost? It’s $216 per person which includes the 3-hour journey, multiple gourmet course meals, and a mystery dinner theater. So, it’s really not that bad when you combine everything together. I’m ready for some spooky riding adventure! Are you?