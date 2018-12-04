It’s all happening, the aliens are coming! Better yet, they have come and gone, according to a NASA Scientist. Yes, these “tiny, super-intelligent” aliens may have already visited Earth without us noticing them, which makes everything much scarier and more exciting at the same time.

Professor Silvano P. Colombano, of NASA’s Intelligent Systems Division, argued in a recent research paper that extraterrestrials most likely look different from what we expect or know and can most likely travel long distances, meaning we may have never realized that they paid a visit on Earth.

Colombano (an amazing name, I must add) presented his research at a workshop called “Decoding Alien Intelligence” organized by NASA’s SETI Institute, standing for “Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence,” last March. He wrote,

“I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn’t already) might not be at all be produced by carbon-based organisms like us.”

To make it simpler for us non-science talking individuals, that means: if aliens aren’t carbon-based life forms, that would alter what we look for when we think about them. Basically, our typical “life-spans” would no longer be a limitation, and the size of the explorer might be that of a small super intelligent entity.

The computer scientist suggests that the extraterrestrials may have figured out technology that humans have yet to or just simply can’t understand. This would ultimately change our assumption about interstellar travel, primarily, that it is actually impossible for us. By adopting this new set of assumptions about what forms of higher intelligence and technology we might find, some of those phenomena “might fit specific hypotheses,” and we can start finding out more about these intelligent species.

Of course, this is just a theory by the space expert, but he is encouraging the public and his colleagues to be a bit more open-ended about the possibility of alien actually visiting earth. He also believes not all UFO sighting can be necessarily denied or explained and asks us to look through the “very large of amount of ‘noise’” when it comes to reporting one.

Yikes! Do you believe in aliens?