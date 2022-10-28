NASA Shares Wild Photo of ‘Smiling’ Orange Sun

It never hurts to keep a sunny disposition, and the sun itself will remind you if need be, it seems. As relayed by NASA, the sun is truly smiling down on us. Or at least, it was in one photo captured earlier this week.

The photo of the smiling sun was captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on Oct. 26, and it truly does look like the burning star is happy about something — as dark patches formed what looked to be two eyes and a wide grin.

Though NASA did admit that’s not actually the case.

“These dark patches on the Sun are known as coronal holes and are regions where fast solar wind gushes out into space,” a tweet from NASA read.

Interestingly, the sun is currently spewing a triple stream of solar wind toward Earth, potentially producing auroras on Earth soon as Oct. 29, according to Space Weather.

As for how the smiling sun image was captured, USA Today explained it this way:

“The Solar Dynamics Observatory is a satellite that’s in orbit around the Earth, with sensors pointed at the sun to take a variety of measurements of the sun and solar activity.”

So, feeling glum? Maybe just take a peek at the sun. It might just have a way to cheer you up.

