Leave it to Natural Light to close out the year with a bang. It’s no secret that 2020 has been pretty much the worst year for a lot of us, which is why we are so desperately waiting for it to end. We want to start a new chapter, which is fine, new chapters are always a good thing, especially now that we’re getting closer to ending the pandemic. So, Natty Light being Natty Light, decided to give us all a little treat to close up this year. Basically, the beer company stated that “the world needs 20 to turn ‘21” ASAP, so they are giving their fans some free booze.

To celebrate the new year, they are launching the “finally ‘21 campaign” to help their fans close the year the way they deserve, which is with an ice-cold Natty Light. They have decided they’re going to give away 2,021 cases of beer to fans, who are obviously 21 and over, all week long starting January 1st to the 7th. Yup, free beer!

A ‘Natty’ New Year

@naturallight I dont usually drink beer. But, 2020 has been a year. I am totally ready for 2021!! 🍻🍺 #FINALLY21 #Sweeptstakes pic.twitter.com/nEu1NNEifW — Travis Ho Ho Horn🎄 (@NWLiberal2020) December 22, 2020

Basically, all you have to do is go on your social media and enter the contest for a chance to win a case worth of Natty Light by using #FINALLY21 and #Sweepstakes on your posts. So gather all your friends, take a picture, and upload it during that week! Boom, easy as that. Safe to say Natural Light has been pretty known to support birthday parties, so yeah you know they’re not going to miss out on an opportunity to celebrate a new year. Last year, Natural Light offered to buy beer for those who turned 21 in 2020. It was a #nattybday indeed. Now, they are back to help celebrate turning ’21 on a whole new level.

Vice President of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch released a statement about the contest, noting, “This year was rough. We know there have been some bright spots this year and we’re happy to have been a part of many of them, but the reality is, our fans are ready to move on from 2020,” said Blake. “We’re giving them a small token of our appreciation for toughing out this year with us, and hope they raise an ice-cold Natty this New Year’s to getting back to making epic memories.”

Happy Holidays From Natural Light

From our fam to yours ❄️ 🍻 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Sr03qguh5L — Natural Light (@naturallight) December 25, 2020

So, there you have it, happy 2021. The best part about this is that there is no purchase necessary and it is open to United States residents of drinking age and over. You can check out the official rules atwww.naturallight.com/finally21 for more details. Be right back, about to go open a Natty Light.