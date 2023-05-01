Patti LaBelle Reveals She Had ‘No Clue’ What The ‘Lady Marmalade’ Lyrics Meant When She Recorded the Song

Last week on the show Sherri, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter revealed that when she was recording the signature song of the girl group Labelle from 1974, she didn’t understand the French lyrics.

Hit Songs

LaBelle had a feeling that the song would be a hit. “For once I can say ‘yes’ and really mean ‘yes’ because we were on our way to New Orleans with Allen Toussaint back in the day before he passed,” she shared. “Once we got this ‘Lady M’ song I said, ‘We have to record this first, ’cause it’s a hit,’ and it was a hit!”

“I had no clue it meant, ‘Will you sleep with me tonight?'” she added about the line “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi, ce soir?”

“I didn’t know French,” LaBelle went on. “I didn’t know no French. I knew it was a hit!”

In 1975, the song Lady Marmalade became a huge hit, reaching the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Over 25 years later, the same song was covered by Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil’ Kim and Mya for the movie Moulin Rouge!

Trying New Things

In 2002, the version of the song in Moulin Rouge! won a Grammy Award for the best pop collaboration with vocals. The following year, Labelle’s original was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The iconic singer talked about dating during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer asked her if she was open to dating and the singer replied “Well sorta, kinda,” she said. “How old am I? 78.”

“I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we’re still friends, good friends,” she continued, “So I think in life I need to find happiness for myself, other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful. But I’m too good to be solo.”