Menu
Cockroach Milk Read this Next

Cockroach Milk Could Be the Next Great Superfood
Advertisement
peekaboo ties eBay
eBay; eBay

Pin-up girls were everywhere in the 50s and 60s—in auto magazines, adult magazines, etc. You might remember even seeing a tie with a pin-up girl tucked inside the necktie sewing pattern. Peek-a-boo ties were popular amongst men decades ago, and they’re making a comeback.

Peek-a-boo ties are becoming popular again through online shops like Etsy and eBay. You don’t have to go the risqué route, though. There are plenty of custom peek-a-boo ties for kids and new dads that aren’t so scandalous. Although, these pin-up ties are a must-have for tie collectors.

Peek-A-Boo Ties

1. Giovanni Mens Peekaboo Pinup Tie Necktie Brown 54”

Tie Peekaboo
eBay

This is one tie you won’t mind wearing. eBay is full of vintage ties that make fantastic gifts.

Tip: Ladies, you can find custom peek-a-boo tie businesses that will put your picture on a tie. Sounds like a great anniversary gift.

2. DOLCE & GABBANA CRAVATTE GOLD PEEKABOO PIN UP SILK TIE MADE IN ITALY

DOLCE & GABBANA CRAVATTE GOLD PEEKABOO PIN UP SILK TIE MADE IN ITALY
eBay

An eBay seller has a vintage Dolce & Gabbana tie for under $40. If you’re low on quirky gift ideas for the holiday season, you can bet that this tie will make someone happy. Forget cufflinks, bow ties, and sweaters.

Get the Mr. GQ in your life this tie.

3. Set Of 3 Vintage Pin Up Girl Peek A Boo Necktie Inserts Risque’ Models

Set Of 3 Vintage Pin Up Girl Peek A Boo Necktie Inserts Risque’ Models
eBay

This tie ships from the United States. Order this one today and you’ll have it in time to wear to church on Sunday. (Totally kidding.) Imagine doing a communion with a girl dressed up in lingerie tucked in your tie.

Advertisement

4. Dolce & Gabbana Tie Silk Peek A Boo Necktie Black and Ivory Geometric Italy

Dolce & Gabbana Tie Silk Peek A Boo Necktie Black and Ivory Geometric Italy
eBay

Okay, doesn’t she look like Jayne Mansfield? Amazing!

Also, the tie itself isn’t gorgeous or anything, but remember, it’s on the inside that counts.

5. Dolce & Gabbana Peek A Boo Tie Silk Necktie Made Italy

Dolce & Gabbana Peek A Boo Tie Silk Necktie Made Italy
eBay

Here’s another tie you vintage tie owners might like. This pre-owned tie is almost $70. It might be a sought after peek-a-boo tie for it to be this much.

Advertisement

Did you or any of your friends wear a peek-a-boo tie?

Watch: Remembering Hollywood Legend Garry Marshall

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like