Pin-up girls were everywhere in the 50s and 60s—in auto magazines, adult magazines, etc. You might remember even seeing a tie with a pin-up girl tucked inside the necktie sewing pattern. Peek-a-boo ties were popular amongst men decades ago, and they’re making a comeback.

Peek-a-boo ties are becoming popular again through online shops like Etsy and eBay. You don’t have to go the risqué route, though. There are plenty of custom peek-a-boo ties for kids and new dads that aren’t so scandalous. Although, these pin-up ties are a must-have for tie collectors.

Peek-A-Boo Ties

This tie ships from the United States. Order this one today and you’ll have it in time to wear to church on Sunday. (Totally kidding.) Imagine doing a communion with a girl dressed up in lingerie tucked in your tie.

Okay, doesn’t she look like Jayne Mansfield? Amazing!

Also, the tie itself isn’t gorgeous or anything, but remember, it’s on the inside that counts.

Here’s another tie you vintage tie owners might like. This pre-owned tie is almost $70. It might be a sought after peek-a-boo tie for it to be this much.

Did you or any of your friends wear a peek-a-boo tie?