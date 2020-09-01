Pin-up girls were everywhere in the 50s and 60s—in auto magazines, adult magazines, etc. You might remember even seeing a tie with a pin-up girl tucked inside the necktie sewing pattern. Peek-a-boo ties were popular amongst men decades ago, and they’re making a comeback.
Peek-a-boo ties are becoming popular again through online shops like Etsy and eBay. You don’t have to go the risqué route, though. There are plenty of custom peek-a-boo ties for kids and new dads that aren’t so scandalous. Although, these pin-up ties are a must-have for tie collectors.
Peek-A-Boo Ties
1. Giovanni Mens Peekaboo Pinup Tie Necktie Brown 54”
This is one tie you won’t mind wearing. eBay is full of vintage ties that make fantastic gifts.
Tip: Ladies, you can find custom peek-a-boo tie businesses that will put your picture on a tie. Sounds like a great anniversary gift.
2. DOLCE & GABBANA CRAVATTE GOLD PEEKABOO PIN UP SILK TIE MADE IN ITALY
An eBay seller has a vintage Dolce & Gabbana tie for under $40. If you’re low on quirky gift ideas for the holiday season, you can bet that this tie will make someone happy. Forget cufflinks, bow ties, and sweaters.
Get the Mr. GQ in your life this tie.
3. Set Of 3 Vintage Pin Up Girl Peek A Boo Necktie Inserts Risque’ Models
This tie ships from the United States. Order this one today and you’ll have it in time to wear to church on Sunday. (Totally kidding.) Imagine doing a communion with a girl dressed up in lingerie tucked in your tie.
4. Dolce & Gabbana Tie Silk Peek A Boo Necktie Black and Ivory Geometric Italy
Okay, doesn’t she look like Jayne Mansfield? Amazing!
Also, the tie itself isn’t gorgeous or anything, but remember, it’s on the inside that counts.
5. Dolce & Gabbana Peek A Boo Tie Silk Necktie Made Italy
Here’s another tie you vintage tie owners might like. This pre-owned tie is almost $70. It might be a sought after peek-a-boo tie for it to be this much.
Did you or any of your friends wear a peek-a-boo tie?