Menu
How to Cool Down Without A/C Read this Next

The 10 Easy Ways to Cool Down Without an Air Conditioner
Advertisement

Have you ever wondered what doctors or NASA engineers know that the average schlub going about their day doesn’t? Not me! Don’t draw back that curtain. I’m over here living a good life. I don’t need to know that a phantom planet is going to crash into Earth in 20 years, or that we’ve secretly been cross-breeding humans and cats. Ignorance is, quite literally, bliss. An apocalyptic disease is inevitable, you say? Shut up, the game is on, and I’m drunk and trying to have a good time over here.

Either way, here are 16 professional secrets that were recently shared with Reddit.

1. Zookeeper

Comment from discussion LokiRook’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

So they feed the petting zoo to the real zoo? Glad I did not learn this as a child.

2. Job Recruiter

Comment from discussion whostonedtx’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

Trust me, old people, you don’t want to work at Hip Ad Agency with a Ping Pong Table and Skeeball and Vodka in the Freezer anyway. It’s secretly terrible there. The bells and whistles are there to hide the fact that most of the people there are useless and get paid dick.

3. Assisted Living

Comment from discussion goklissa’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

Based on recent studies it’s good for old people’s health to have company… so that’s nice. But also now all I can think about is the nursing home my grandma lived in for five years and I would very much like to bleach my brain.

4. Software Engineer

Comment from discussion tywkeene’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

Didn’t realize I’d be getting warnings about the apocalypse today.

5. Retail

Comment from discussion Olivertwistedd’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

I can 100% confirm this based on my two years — though they feel like an eternity — of working in a mall. Thanks for the free break!

6. Stripper

Comment from discussion Zenith981’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

It’s official. Love is not real.

7. Airline Pilot

Comment from discussion _JackStraw_’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

What is wrong with you people!?!?! Do you re-bag uneaten peanuts too? American planes are just wildly overpriced, flying city buses, I swear to God.

8. IT

Comment from discussion cj_kretz’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

I mean, if you have a limitless encyclopedia of knowledge, you might as well use it, right?

9. Home Depot

Comment from discussion insanetangerine’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

Pretty much no one who goes into a Home Depot is qualified to be using what they’re buying. Still though, if I see one of those forklifts I’m for sure running out of that aisle.

10. Healthcare

Comment from discussion satanshonda’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

It’s probably not a great idea to let people know that their own doctors are WebMD’ing them.

11. The NSA?

Comment from discussion Patrik_Fucking_Elias’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

Oh um that weird thing that’s on my browser history is actually, um, from when my friend had borrowed my laptop.

12. Radio DJ

Comment from discussion originalchaosinabox’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

This only confirms my already deeply held belief that all radio DJs are like this:

13. Entertainment

Comment from discussion acspells’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

OUR GODS ARE LIES.

14. Zookeeper (again)

Comment from discussion OldGreySweater’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

So when the ponies are too old to be petted or ridden in the children’s zoo, they’re literally thrown to the wolves?

15. Barista

Comment from discussion LordSephiran’s comment from discussion "What are "secrets" among your profession that the general public is unaware of?".

I love this move.

Read More: Facebook Labeled Part of the Declaration of Independence “Hate Speech”

Job Secrets Flickr
Rob Fox About the author:

Rare Studio

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

Running a family, running a farm, running a successful bakery — and loving “every single minute of my life”

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

This little craft will convince your kids they were visited by a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

Life on the edge: For daredevil Nik Wallenda, wire-walking is in the blood

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

With a little time and a lot of patience, you can make delightfully delicious rainbow Jell-O for St. Patrick’s Day

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

You asked me to make a cheesecake in my Instant Pot, and I was more than happy to do it

Stories You Might Like