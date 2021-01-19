Valentine’s Day is almost here, and that means it’s time to make plans with your boo, hubby, lover, or whatever the hell you call your significant other. Thanks to Covid, we don’t have many options for date night. However, these inflatable hot tubs are coming to the rescue.
The Coleman inflatable hot tub and Intex hot tub are a couple of great options for date night at home. Set one of these portable tubs up in your backyard for a Valentine’s Day staycation. Oh, and you’re welcome for the date night idea.
Best Inflatable Hot Tubs
1. Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa, Green & White
- Leatheroid pool cover with double safety lock clips and built-in air chamber for insulation
The Coleman SaluSpa is Amazon’s Choice for hot tubs for a reason! Relax at the touch of a button with this $530 hot tub. It has a Lay Z Massage system, soothing AirJet system, rapid heating system, and integrated water filtration.
Don’t worry, it’s not just a fantastic hot tub for date night. Use it all summer! Up to six adults can fit in it. The portable hot tub inflates in minutes (thank God) with TriTech material for durability and comfort. There’s also a cushioned floor with a convenient drain valve.
Also consider: Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Portable Inflatable Outdoor Square Hot Tub Spa with 114 Air Jets, Tub Cover, Pump, Chemical Floater and 2 Filter Cartridges, Gray
2. Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub, 4-Person AirJet Spa
- Under $500
Another great option is this four-person inflatable hot tub from Best Way. There are 120 bubble jets that soak sore muscles. A bubble massage sounds heavenly! I don’t know if I’d be able to get myself out. You know how you feel a little weak after sitting in the bath for too long? Yeah, I’d feel like that after a few hours in this. Thanks to the digital control panel, you don’t even have to get out of the tub to turn up the heat.
This hot tub is a little pricey, but it’s worth every penny. The puncture-resistant tri-tech material and I-beam construction will keep your tub from deflating when people sit on the side walls.
It even comes with a reinforced cover to prevent heat loss. For warranty information, check the product information page.
3. Intex PureSpa Plus 85in x 28in Outdoor Portable Inflatable 6 Person Round Hot Tub Spa with 170 Bubble Jets, Cover, LED Light, and Built in Heater Pump, Navy
- Water temperature: Up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 C)
This tub by Intex comes with everything you need! It Includes an insulated cover, heater/filter/blower/hard water system, multi-colored LED lights, two filter cartridges, one thermal ground cloth, inflation hose, carry bag, floating chlorine dispenser, and more.
Intex’s inflatable hot tub is built to last. It uses Fiber-Tech PVC construction that prevents it from deflating. Also, I love that this option has headrests. I could see myself sitting in this for hours!
For attachable cup holders, inflatable covers, and more jacuzzi accessories, visit Amazon.
This post was originally published in 2020.