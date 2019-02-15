Valentine’s Day at Summit Trail Middle School in Olathe, Kansas received a sweet surprise this year that left the world in awe! Three young boys decided to spread joy around their school, giving flowers to every girl to ensure they had a special day!

The school posted a photo on Twitter showing the boys smiling from ear to ear before handing out hundreds of pink carnations. In total, 270 girls and 70 staff members were given flowers. The school’s principal, Sarah Guerrero, said one of the boys approached her with the idea a few weeks ago. She said eight-grader Tristan Valentine, wanted every girl to feel special and accepted on Valentine’s Day.

“In all you do, do with LOVE”. These young men arranged to buy a flower for every female in the building! STMS Proud! 💖💖 @olatheschools @YeagerBrent @jallisonOPS @DrMac2016 pic.twitter.com/D7oMtBC6np — DrGuerrero Summit Trail MS (@ST_MS10) February 14, 2019

Valentine teamed up with Kyan Rice, a seventh grader, and Lincoln Holmes, a sixth grader to bring his idea to life. They arranged the funding and used some of their own money to buy all the flowers. Rice donated $100 of his own money, and Tristan and his mom bought the flowers the day before Valentines and brought them to school. Lincoln joined the boys early in the morning to hand them together.

The boys carefully planned out how they would distribute the flowers, making sure no girl was left out. Each flower included a note that read, “Happy Valentine’s Day” or “Hope you feel special today.” To make sure no girl was left out, the boys positioned themselves with buckets of carnations at every entrance of the school.

This is what Valentine’s Day is about, spreading love and cheer. These boys deserve everything they get in life. If this is what they are doing when you’re 14 and 15, imagine them when they are 25! Parents, you are certainly raising your children right!