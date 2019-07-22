Be still my heart. This is one of the sweetest things I’ve seen in a while. There’s no denying that the internet is a scary place, but sometimes you find these kinds of videos that just make you believe in humanity a little bit more.

Nurse Beth Porch definitely brought a little bit of brightness to the room after playing the ukulele while singing McFly’s “It’s all About You” for a boy battling cancer. Three-year-old Artie Vickerage has been bedridden for the last seven weeks after being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer known as Burkitts Lymphoma. The touching moment was posted by Artie’s mom, Gemma Vickerage, on Twitter which has been viewed more than 605,000 times.

How utterly amazing is this lady. Her name is Beth, & she is a nurse on my sons cancer ward at @GreatOrmondSt -she goes above and beyond the duties of a nurse & puts a smile on all the kids faces x such a special person ❤️🧡💛💚💙 #nhs #amazingnurses @TomFletcher @DougiePoynter pic.twitter.com/SgAHM1v8Lk — Gemma (@mamalovesuk) July 13, 2019

The clip even gained attention from Porch’s musical hero, Mcfly singer Tom Fletcher, tweeting back, “Beth, you are an absolute hero with the voice of an angel. Gemma, I hope your little one is doing ok. Wishing you all the very best. It looks like you’re in good hands there.” Artie, who is from Hockley in Southend-on-Sea, was taken to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London at the end of May after his mother found a large lump in his stomach.

Unfortunately, with this type of cancer, the tumor can double inside within the first 24 hours. Artie’s current tumor is sitting at 11.5cm and has fluid on his lungs and lymph up near his heart. Artie was cared for by the 24-year-old through his intensive chemotherapy, who has made a significant amount of difference in a family’s life.

No, you’re crying… Beth, you are an absolute hero with the voice of an angel. Gemma, I hope your little one is doing ok. Wishing you all the very best. It looks like you’re in good hands there! X https://t.co/RkC5RPKyTj — Tom Fletcher (@TomFletcher) July 15, 2019

Overwhelmed by the feedback, the singing nurse stated she tries to learn the patient’s favorite song to cheer them up and give them a little peace of mind.

“I started bringing in my guitar for a boy who wanted to learn to play but the teacher couldn’t see him regularly, so I would play with him every shift. Then all the other families would hear and soon I would just take my guitar from room to room. Unfortunately, some patients are on our ward for end of life care, so I have been a part of some incredible moments with families, creating final memories with their children.”

This is definitely adorable. We need more Beth Porche’s in the world.