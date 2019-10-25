Miracles exist, and little Michael Labuschagne is living proof of it. The 10-month-old baby in the United Kingdom defied all odds against him by waking up from a 5-day come, smiling ear-to-ear after doctors said he may never do it again. Michael’s parents, Stewart and Emma Labuschagne, we’re prepping for the worse when their baby boy suffered heart failure at just 14 weeks old and was rushed to the hospital gasping for air.

The parents wrote on their GoFundMe page that they couldn’t describe the pain they felt in that moment, watching as their baby was gasping for air while his heart stopped and paramedics worked to save his life. Luckily he made it through the out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which reportedly only 7 percent of patients survive.

Unfortunately, although he survived, he was left in a coma. Doctors told the parents that Michael may never regain consciousness again, but after five days, little Michael not only opened his eyes but also gave a big toothless smile to his father who was at his bedside. After running a few tests when the boy woke up, doctors found out his cardiac arrest was caused by a rare heart tumor known as cardiac fibroma.

Cardiac Fibroma is often associated with arrhythmia and ventricular tachycardia, which is when the heart usually beats faster than normal. It can also cause Hemodynamic Dynamic Compromise and congestive heart failure.

Michael currently has an internal pacemaker and defibrillator which has unfortunately caused physical development delay and is currently on max threshold. Meaning, it is not working as expected as it should. The family is now racing money for his surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital through their GoFundME page. If you would like to donate to the family you do so by clicking here.