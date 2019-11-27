Norbert Schemm’s last dying wish was to have one last beer with his boys. Can you blame him? Beer is great, but sharing a beer with your loved ones is even better. Which is why he wanted to cherish his final moments with them.

The 87-year-old man died last week after being diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. The night before he sadly passed away, his family gathered at the hospital where he made the simple request to share one final beer with his three sons. The special moment was captured by his wife, Joanne, after her daughter snapped a photo of his sons, Bob, Tom, and John, sharing two bottles of Bud Light next to their father’s hospital bed.

My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons. pic.twitter.com/6FnCGtG9zW — Adam Schemm (@AdamSchemm) November 21, 2019

The photo was then shared to social media Norbert’s grandson, Adam Schemm, with a sweet tribute reading, “My grandfather passed away today. Last night all he wanted to do was to have one last beer with his sons.” The picture quickly went viral, and has now gained more than 32,000 like and has been shared more than 30,000 times.

According to Schemm, the family truly cherished the moment after seeing how happy his grandfather was. He noted, “I can tell my grandfather’s smiling, at least trying to. They all are accepting what’s going to happen but they really cherish this last moment that meant a lot to them.”

Thanks for the reminder to not take it for granted pic.twitter.com/FYphnvCn4K — cody clary (@codyclary) November 22, 2019

According to the Wisconsin man’s obituary, he and Joanne were married for 65 years. They had four children, three sons and a daughter Paula Bucholz who took the viral photo. They also have 9 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Norbet graduated from Appleton High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He then coached baseball and worked for Wisconsin Electric Power Company for more than 40 years. Talk about one truly unforgettable final wish.

Rest in peace, sweet Norbet.