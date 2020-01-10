Grab the tissues because you are about to sob your eyes out. A newly engaged couple decided to share their magical marriage proposal, because well, it was amazing. Beyond amazing, to the point where I had chills from beginning to end. This man invested so much time and effort in the name of love.

Lee Loechler, a Boston based filmmaker, took his high school sweetheart, Sthuthia David, to see a screening of her favorite Disney Movie, Sleeping Beauty. What she didn’t know was that the ending of the 1959 classic had a very different, but happy ending.

Loechler posted the video on YouTube, noting, “For the past six months, I’ve been working with an illustrator to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favorite movie, ‘Sleeping Beauty. On 12/30/19 I popped the question in a theater filled with our friends and family.”

The scene from the classic film shows Loechler as Prince Phillip as he leans in for a true love kiss that awakens Princess Aurora. The princess just happens to be an animated Sthuthi. The thing I loved most about this video was the fact that she was absolutely clueless as to what was going on. Her face was hilarious, confused that the characters were different. She is really having a hard time processing what is happening. Also, the people in the back laughing is just incredible. That’s when she sees the prince’s face, which is identical to Loechler, and her eyes widen.

For 6 months I worked with @Yours_True_Lee to execute the Sleeping Beauty proposal of his high school sweetheart’s dreams 💍💕 Check out the full video here:https://t.co/3C6z2P0rdC#SleepingBeautyProposal #CharacterDesign #Animation pic.twitter.com/cLEMzmFNH6 — Kayla Coombs (@KaylaJCoombs) January 10, 2020

In the movie, the soon to be groom faces them in the audience and opens a jewelry box with an engagement ring. The moviemaker animated the clip to toss the box to his real-life to himself. He then catches the box and gets down on one knee.

David quickly realized that the audience was filled with her family and friends, anxiously waiting for the moment. He then stated, “I love you with all my heart. Including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves… she’s a cardiologist. Sthuthi David, MD, will you live happily ever after with me?”

As she said yes, the movie then resumed and finished with the popular song “Once Upon a Dream.” Talk about a fairytale moment. Time to step it up, men. Snow White proposal, anyone?

Loechler also shared an Instagram post thanking Kayla Coombs who helped with animating David’s favorite film. He stated, “The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together. ❤️ Enjoy!”

I love a good proposal story.