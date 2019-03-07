Good News Utah, Fornication Will No Longer Be Illegal!

Well, well, well, the tables have turned for you Utahns! It looks like the Utah State Legislature is making sex outside of marriage legal! In a bill cleaning up Utah’s criminal code, lawmakers repealed the misdemeanor crime of fornication. The House passed Senate Bill 43 with a vote of 43 to 32, previously passing the Utah State Senate and now going to Governor Gary Herbert for his sign or veto.

The legislature previously passed a bill removing adultery and sodomy among consenting adult crimes in Utah. Rep. Paul Ray, R-Clearfield, stated court rulings have found the laws are “unenforceable” and it was time to get rid of them. Of course, like every other bill that is presented, it wasn’t really popular with some of the more conservative members of the Utah House of Representatives, but nobody has time to fight them off. Long live, Utah!

So… Utah legalized medical, and now legalized fornication…and we already have amazing venues.. Utah must obviously like

SEX

DRUGS

ROCK N ROLL! — Ollie J. (@quantumkazoo) March 6, 2019

Of course, I am not telling you to go on a rave and cheat of your spouse now that it’s legal, I am just simply providing you with the news here. Morals, we all have morals here. Honestly, I didn’t even know this was a thing! But it is, and has been since it became a law in 1973. The law made fornication or sex between people not married to each other illegal and was classified as a class B misdemeanor and was punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

As weird as this law sounds, you’d be surprised what other crazy sex laws there are in the United States. Take for example in Florida, where it is illegal for an unmarried couple to live together in sin. Yes, that’s actually a thing. Which is pretty crazy because everyone does it. Oh, and in Nebraska, you can’t get married if you have gonorrhea.

Yup, it’s true. I told you, weird laws all around! Your move now, Herbert!