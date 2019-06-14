They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and boy is this living proof of that. With the help from French journalists, 97-year-old WWII veteran KT Robbins was happily reunited with a French woman he fell in love with 75 years ago. At the age of 24, Robbins was stationed in Briey, France, when he met 18-year-old Jeannine Ganaye.

The two quickly began a relationship, falling madly in love for one another. Unfortunately, the relationship only lasted for two months. Robbins had to leave the village for the eastern front, leaving Ganaye behind, and not knowing if they would ever meet again. This year, for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, Robbins travel to France and brought along a picture of Ganaye. He showed the photo to a journalist with a French media company called France 2.

In an effort to give the veteran a surprise of a lifetime, the company quickly tracked down Ganaye, who is now 92, and planned an emotional reunion just 40 miles from where they first met. When they both sat down to talk, Robbins quickly showed her a photograph of her, telling her, “I always loved you. You never got out of my heart.” Straight out of a Nicholas Sparks, movie!

The American soldier was previously married for 70 years until his wife, Lillian, passed away in 2015. Ganaye was married in 1949 and had five children before her husband died. Ganaye told the news outlet that she had always thought about him as well, and hoped that he was out there, and would come to France to see her.

The duo spent two hours together during their heartfelt reunion and said their goodbyes as Robbins made his way to the D-Day ceremony on June 6, 2019. The French outlet did report that they agreed to see each other again soon, with the US army veteran telling Ganaye, “Jeannine, I love you, girl.”

Be still my heart! That’s true love for you, ladies and gents.